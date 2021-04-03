पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • 73 Thousand Farmers Will Not Get Rs 73 Crore Under Rajiv Nyaya Yojna Due To The Negligence Of Officers, Because They Have Not Been Registered Till The Time.

किसानों का नुकसान:अफसरों की लापरवाही से 73 हजार किसानों को नहीं मिलेंगे राजीव न्याय योजना के 73 करोड़ रुपए, क्योंकि तय समय तक पंजीयन ही नहीं किया

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: दिलीप जायसवाल
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • सहायता के रूप में मिलते 10 हजार रुपए, आलम ऐसा कि सरगुजा में 21 हजार का सत्यापन तो पंजीयन सिर्फ पांच का, ऐसा ही कई जगह

सरकार ने किसानों को फायदा देने के लिए राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना की शुरुआत तो की लेकिन अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण करीब 73 हजार किसानों का पंजीयन ही नहीं हो पाया। अब पंजीयन की तिथि निकल चुकी है। यदि एक किसान के पास एक हेक्टेयर जमीन औसम मानी जाए तो न्यूनतम 10 हजार रुपए मिलते। इस हिसाब से 73 हजार किसानों को 73 करोड़ रुपए तो मिलते ही। सरकार इस मामले में सख्त है और उसने जांच कराने की बात कही है।

दरअसल, राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के तहत धान, मक्का और गन्ना की खेती को छोड़कर 9 प्रकार के दलहन- तिलहन की खेती करने वाले प्रदेश के 1.45 लाख किसानों का सत्यापन किया गया था। लेकिन सिर्फ इसके आधे किसानों का ही सहकारी समितियों में पंजीयन हुआ है और उन्हें ही राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के तहत प्रति हेक्टेयर दस हजार सहायता राशि दी जाएगी।

इस तरह करीब 73 हजार किसानों को पात्र होने के बाद भी इसका लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। हद तो यह है कि सरगुजा जिले के महज पांच और बिलासपुर के एक किसान को ही लाभ मिलेगा। जबकि सरगुजा में ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारियों ने 21 हजार किसानों और बिलासपुर में 47 को इसके लिए सत्यापित किया था। दैनिक भास्कर पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ है कि राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना के तहत उन किसानों को प्रोत्साहित करना था जो गन्ना, धान व मक्का की फसल छोड़कर दूसरी अन्य फसलों की खेती करते हैं, जिनमें मूंगफली, अरहर, उड़द, तिल, कोदो, कुटकी आदि हैं क्योंकि सरकार इन फसलों पर न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य नहीं दे पाती है।

ऐसे में इन फसलों की खेती करने वाले किसानों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रोत्साहन राशि प्रति हेक्टेयर 10 हजार देने का प्लान है। इसके लिए नवंबर में गिरदावरी की ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट के आधार पर किसानों से दस्तावेज लेकर उन फसलों का सत्यापन का जिम्मा आरईओ को दिया गया। उन्होंने दो माह तक सत्यापन का काम किया और इसके बाद किसानों ने पंजीयन के लिए वही दस्तावेज सोसाइटियों में जमा किए, लेकिन वहां लापरवाही के कारण प्रदेश भर के आरईओ द्वारा सत्यापित 1.45 लाख सत्यापित किसानों में से सिर्फ 72 हजार किसानों का पंजीयन हुआ है।
डायरेक्टर नहीं दे सके जवाब : क़ृषि विभाग के डायरेक्टर अमृत खलखो को दैनिक भास्कर ने सिर्फ पचास फीसदी किसानों का नौ अन्य फ़सल की खेती पर राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना के तहत पंजीयन के बारे में बताया तो उन्होंने इस बारे में अनभिज्ञता जताई। इसके बाद भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने उन्हें इससे संबंधित आदेश की प्रतियां और अब तक पंजीयन व सत्यापन की डिटेल भेजी, लेकिन पूरा दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी सरकार की महत्वपूर्ण योजना को लेकर वे कोई साफ जवाब नहीं दे सके।

जानिए कहां कितने किसान पंजीयन से चूके
सरगुजा में 21047 का सत्यापन हुआ, लेकिन पंजीयन हुआ सिर्फ 5 का, सूरजपुर में 10437 का सत्यापन हुआ, लेकिन पंजीयन हुआ सिर्फ 628 का। कोरिया में 4844 किसानों का सत्यापन हुआ, लेकिन पंजीयन सिर्फ 969 का हुआ, कोंडागांव में 9604 का सत्यापन हुआ लेकिन पंजीयन सिर्फ 1220 का हुआ। जांजगीर में 1106 का सत्यापन हुआ लेकिन सिर्फ 37 ही पंजीकृत हो सके। हालांकि बेमेतरा, दुर्ग, महासमुंद जैसे कुछ जिले ऐसे भी हैं जहां सत्यापन हो चुके किसानों में से 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा पंजीयन हो गया।

इस तरह हुई सत्यापन और पंजीयन में लापरवाही

किसान ने किस फसल की खेती की है इसे जांचने के लिए आरईओ राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना की वेबसाइट लाॅगिन करते थे, जिसमें राजस्व विभाग की भुईया वेबसाइट जुड़ी थी, जिसमें खेत का प्लाट नंबर डालने पर गिरदावरी के आधार पर खेत में लगी फ़सल के बारे में बता देता था कि किसान ने धान, मक्का व गन्ना के अलावा और किन फसलों को लगाया है।

इसके बाद वे उन फसलों को योजना के तहत लाभ दिलाने आधार, बैंक खाता नंबर, प्लाट नंबर लेकर सत्यापित करते थे, सारा काम ऑनलाइन हुआ। इसके बाद उन्हीं दस्तावेजों को लेकर किसान सोसाइटी में जमा कर देते थे जहां सत्यापन के आधार पर ऑनलाइन पंजीयन करना था। कई समितियों में अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को आनलाइन काम कैसे करना यह समझ ही नहीं आया और पंजीयन का काम बहुत विलंब से शुरू किया।

इस संबंध में जिला सहकारी बैंक के प्रबंधक ने सभी कार्यपालन अधिकारियों को लिखा था और इसमें लापरवाही नहीं बरतने के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन इसमें लापरवाही हुई।

क्या है राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना
राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना की प्रोत्साहन नीति की घोषणा सरकार ने जून 2020 में की थी, तब किसान काफ़ी उत्साहित थे, लेकिन इसके बाद इसके क्रियान्वयन में बरती गई लापरवाही ने उनके उम्मीद पर पानी फेर दिया है।
अगर औसत एक किसान की एक हेक्टेयर फ़सल पर भी 10 हजार मिलते तो पंजीयन नहीं होने के बाद बचे 73 हजार किसानों को 73 करोड़ मिलते, लेकिन अब नहीं मिलेंगे। ऐसे में सरकार फिर से बाकी किसानों का पंजीयन का आदेश जारी कर सकती है।

पंजीयन क्यों नहीं हुआ, पता लगवाता हूं
"जितने किसानों का सत्यापन हुआ है सभी को किसान न्याय योजना का लाभ देना है, पंजीयन कैसे नहीं हुआ है, मुझे तो पता नहीं है। राजस्व व क़ृषि विभाग से पता करवाता हूं।"
-रविंद्र चौबे, क़ृषि मंत्री, छत्तीसगढ़ शासन

