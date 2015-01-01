पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • 7.33 Crore Returned To Investors By Attaching Chit Fund Company Assets In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Sends Amount

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निवेशकों को बड़ी राहत:छत्तीसगढ़ में चिटफंड कंपनी की संपत्ति कुर्क कर निवेशकों को लौटाए 7.33 करोड़, CM ने खाते में भेजी राशि

रायपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस ने चुनावी घोषणापत्र में चिटफंड कंपिनयों की धोखाधड़ी का शिकार निवेशकों का पैसा वापस दिलवाने और आपराधिक मामलों में फंस गये एजेंटों को बचाने का वादा किया था।
  • याल्स्को रियल इस्टेट एंड एग्रो फार्मिंग लिमिटेड पर हुई कार्रवाई
  • छत्तीसगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और ओडिशा के निवेशकों को मिला पैसा

राज्य सरकार ने निवेशकों से धोखाधड़ी करने वाली चिटफंड कम्पनी याल्स्को रियल इस्टेट एण्ड एग्रो फार्मिंग लिमिटेड की संपत्ति की कुर्की और नीलामी से मिली 7 करोड़ 33 लाख रुपयों की राशि निवेशकों को लौटा दिया है।मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने सीएम हाउस में आयोजित एक सादे समारोह में खुद यह राशि निवेशकों के खातों में ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर की। कांग्रेस ने विधानसभा चुनाव के घोषणापत्र में निवेशकों की राशि वापसी का वादा किया था। जिन 16 हजार 796 निवेशकों को पैसा लौटाया गया, उनमें से 13 हजार 586 छत्तीसगढ़ के विभिन्न जिलों के हैं। इसी प्रकार 197 लोग ओडिशा के, 2 हजार 971 महाराष्ट्र के और 42 निवेशक मध्यप्रदेश के हैं।

इस अवसर पर अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग विकास प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष दलेश्वर साहू, सीएमडीसी के अध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन, मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार विनोद वर्मा, रुचिर गर्ग, गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव सुब्रत साहू, विशेष पुलिस महानिदेशक अशोक जुनेजा भी उपस्थित थे। अधिकारियों ने बताया, राजनांदगांव जिले की चिटफंड कम्पनी याल्स्को रियल इस्टेट एण्ड एग्रो फार्मिंग लिमिटेड के खिलाफ शिकायतों के बाद राजनांदगांव कलेक्टर ने संपत्तियों की जानकारी ली थी।

कंपनी के निदेशकों के स्वामित्व की कुल 292.36 एकड़ अचल संपत्ति पाई गई। विशेष अदालत ने इस जमीन की कुर्की का आदेश पारित किया। जमीन कुर्क करने के बाद अधिकारियों ने इसकी नीलामी की। इसमें अब तक 8 करोड़ 15 लाख 34 हजार 345 रुपये मिले हैं। इस चिटफंड कंपनी की राजनांदगांव और छुरिया तहसीलों में स्थित एक-एक सम्पत्ति की नीलामी अभी बाकी है।

नीलामी से मिला पैसा कुल दावे का महज 30 प्रतिशत

अधिकारियों का कहना है, कंपनी की संपत्तियों की नीलामी से जो राशि प्राप्त हुई है, वह दावा राशि का केवल एक तिहाई। जिला स्तरीय पांच सदस्यीय समिति ने 16 हजार 796 निवेशकों द्वारा प्रस्तुत दावे की राशि का 30 प्रतिशत यानी 7 करोड़ 32 लाख 95 हजार 528 रुपये लौटाने का निर्णय लिया है। अब नीलामी की बचत राशि 82 लाख 38 हजार 817 रुपए शेष रहेगी।

17 हजार से अधिक ने किया था दावा

27 जुलाई 2020 से 20 अगस्त 2020 तक कम्पनी के निवेशकों से दावा आपत्ति प्राप्त की गई। कुल 17 हजार 171 लोगों ने 24 करोड़ 75 लाख 47 हजार 337 रुपये का दावा किया। दावों की समीक्षा के बाद 16 हजार 796 निवेशकों की जानकारी पूरी पाई गई।

पिछले दो वर्षों में चिटफंड से 9 करोड़ वसूले गए

पिछले दो वर्षों में कुल 34 कंपनियों के विरूद्ध धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत प्राप्त होने पर 63 प्रकरण दर्ज हुये हैं। इनमें 43 डायरेक्टरों, 8 पदाधिकारियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय प्रस्तुत किया गया। 2018 के पहले दर्ज 43 मामलों में 80 आरोपियों को अन्य राज्यों से गिरफ्तार कर लाया गया है। इनमें मध्यप्रदेश के 39, महाराष्ट्र के 9, राजस्थान के 5, ओडिशा के 9, दिल्ली के 7, पश्चिम बंगाल के 2, उत्तर प्रदेश के 7 और बिहार के 2 आरोपी शामिल हैं। 17 प्रकरणों में न्यायालय द्वारा कुर्की का आदेश पारित कर नीलामी, वसूली की कार्रवाई करके 9 करोड़ 4 लाख 40 हजार 220 रुपए सरकार के खाते में जमा हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकुणाल कामरा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, अटॉर्नी जनरल ने अवमानना का केस चलाने की मंजूरी दी - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें