मरवाही उपचुनाव:मरवाही में 77% वोटिंग, कोरोना के बावजूद पिछली बार से ज्यादा मतदान

गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही39 मिनट पहले
मतदान से पहले थर्मल स्कैनिंग की गई।

छत्तीसगढ़ की हाई प्रोफाइल सीट मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में मतदान हुआ। जिसके बाद कांग्रेस, भाजपा सहित 8 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई। निर्वाचन कार्यालय द्वारा जारी आंकड़े के मुताबिक शाम 5 बजे तक 77.25 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था, लेकिन ये अंतिम आंकड़े नहीं हैं। उप चुनाव के नतीजे 10 नवंबर को जारी किए जाएंगे। मतदान होने के बाद प्रमुख पार्टियों कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा के नेताओं ने मतदान को अपनी पार्टी के पक्ष में बताकर जीत का दावा किया है।

कोरोना काल के बावजूद 2018 से ज्यादा वोटिंग : कोरोना संकट के बीच मरवाही में 77.25 फीसदी मतदान हुआ, जबकि 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 75.53 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई थी।

मतदान केंद्रों में बिना मास्क-गल्ब्स अनुमति नहीं : कोरोना के बीच हो रहे मतदान केंद्रों में वोटिंग से पहले थर्मल स्कैनिंग किया गया। मास्क-ग्लब्स लगाकर ही मतदान करने की अनुमति थी।

