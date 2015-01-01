पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  8 Students Of MBBS Issued A Notice To Cancel College, Issued Notice Of Cancellation Of Admission Of A Dental Student

कोर्ट के आदेश पर कार्रवाई:एमबीबीएस के 8 छात्राें काे काॅलेज छाेड़ने का फरमान, डेंटल के एक छात्र का प्रवेश निरस्त करने का जारी किया नोटिस

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद चिकित्सा शिक्षा संचालक ने 8 मेडिकल व एक डेंटल कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने वाले दूसरे राज्यों के छात्रों का प्रवेश रद्द कर दिया है। संचालक के निर्देश के बाद मंगलवार को पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने तीन छात्रों को कॉलेज छोड़ने का नोटिस भी जारी कर दिया है। सिम्स बिलासपुर, राजनांदगांव व अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने भी वहां दाखिला लेने वाले छात्रों को कॉलेज छोड़ने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। रायपुर के मेडिकल कॉलेज में तीन ऐसे छात्र हैं, जिन्होंने नीट के फार्म में दूसरे राज्य का विकल्प भरा था। इनमें एक छात्र व दो छात्राएं हैं। छात्र को नीट में 618 नंबर मिले हैं और उसका यूआर केटेगरी से एडमिशन हुआ था। वह राजस्थान से है। दो छात्राओं में एक ने गरीब सवर्ण यानी ईडब्ल्यूएस व दूसरी ने एसटी केटेगरी से प्रवेश लिया है। इनमें एक छात्रा ओडिशा व दूसरी पश्चिम बंगाल की हैं। ईडब्ल्यूएस कोटे के तहत एडमिशन लेने वाली छात्रा को नीट में 571 व एसटी केटेगरी वाली छात्रा को 488 नंबर मिले हैं। सिम्स बिलासपुर व राजनांदगांव में दो-दो व अंबिकापुर में एक छात्र का आवंटन रद्द किया गया है। खास बात यह है कि जिन छात्राओं का आवंटन रद्द किया गया है, उनमें यूआर से 5, एसटी से 2 व एक ईडब्ल्यूएस केटेगरी से आते हैं। दो छात्रों को दूसरे राज्य के होते हुए भी एसटी केटेगरी का लाभ दिए जाने से कई तरह के सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। नियमानुसार दूसरे राज्य के छात्र यहां एडमिशन नहीं ले सकते। छत्तीसगढ़ कनेक्शन के बिना प्रवेश संभव नहीं है। यहां ऐसा नहीं है, उसके बावजूद उन्हें आरक्षित सीटों का लाभ दे दिया गया है। बाकी 5 छात्र उत्तरप्रदेश, केरल, मध्यप्रदेश व उत्तराखंड के हैं। संचालनालय ने मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन को पत्र जारी किया है, उसमें लिखा है कि हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद उनका आवंटन रद्द किया जाए। सीटों का आवंटन रद्द होने के बाद छात्रों का एडमिशन स्वत: रद्द हो जाएगा।

