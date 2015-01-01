पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में विवादित आय:प्रदेश में 9272 करोड़ की विवादित आय, निपटारे के लिए आयकर विभाग लाया नया नुस्खा

रायपुर28 मिनट पहले
प्रधान आयकर आयुक्त ने विवादित आय के निपटारे की नई योजना की जानकारी दी।
  • 31 दिसम्बर तक फाॅर्म भरकर पुराना टैक्स ही देने को कहा
  • टैक्स गणना के खिलाफ 7384 व्यापारियों ने की है अपील

छत्तीसगढ़ में आयकर विभाग की ओर से लगाया गया 9 हजार 271 करोड़ 74 लाख रुपए की आय पर लगा टैक्स विवादित हो गया है। जिन लोगों की आय पर ऐसे टैक्स लगाए गए, उनमें से 7 हजार 384 लोग अपील में चले गए हैं। इस वजह से इसे विवादित आय माना जा रहा है।

बरसों से इसका निपटारा न होने पर अब आयकर विभाग ने नया नुस्खा निकाला है। विभाग ने 31 दिसंबर तक ऐसे मामलों में फंसे लोगों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन मंगवाए हैं, ताकि इन प्रकरणों काे निपटाया जा सके।

छत्तीसगढ़ के प्रधान आयकर आयुक्त अमरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि ऐसे मामलों के लिए केंद्र सरकार विवाद से विश्वास-2020 योजना लाई है। प्रधान आयकर आयुक्त ने बताया, करदाताओं के आयकर रिटर्न का असेसमेंट करने के बाद आयकर विभाग ने उनकी आय निकाली।

करदाता से इस आय पर भी टैक्स भरने को कहा गया। करदाता ने अतिरिक्त आय मानने और निर्धारित टैक्स देने से मना कर दिया। इसके खिलाफ वह अपील में भी चला गया। बरसों से इसका निराकरण नहीं हुआ तो विभाग ने इसे विवादित आय मान लिया।

अब केंद्र सरकार ने इसका उपाय नई स्कीम के जरिए निकाला है। वह चाहती है कि सरकार को टैक्स भी मिल जाए और विवाद में फंसे लोग भी बिना तनाव के रहे अपना व्यापार करें।

ऐसे करना होगा आवेदन

पहले ऐसे मामलों के लिए रायपुर, बिलासपुर व भिलाई में अपील कमिश्नर बैठते थे। नई व्यवस्था के बाद अब केवल रायपुर में ही प्रिंसिपल कमिश्नर अपील बैठते हैं। विवाद से विश्वास स्कीम के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जा सकते हैं। इस पर अधिक जानकारी के लिए करदाता चाहें तो आयकर अधिकारी पीआर टंडन से मोबाइल नंबर 9406717812 पर भी संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

अपील के कहां कितने मामले .

रायपुर - 4725

बिलासपुर - 1233

भिलाई - 1426

विवादित आय कहां कितनी .

रायपुर - 1847. 00 करोड़

बिलासपुर - 7001. 35 करोड़

भिलाई - 0423. 39 करोड़

विवाद को ऐसे समझें

यदि किसी ने 2010 में 100 रुपए रिटर्न फाइल किया। असेसमेंट के बाद उस पर 20 रुपए अतिरिक्त आय और निकली। उससे 20 रुपए पर भी कर देने को कहा गया। उसने इसे मान्य नहीं किया।

इसके निपटारे का तरीका था कि उसने कमिश्नर अपील के यहां अर्जी लगा दी। उसे अब तक न्याय नहीं मिला। अब सरकार कह रही है उसे दस साल पहले जो टैक्स भरना था आज भी वह उतना ही टैक्स भर दे। मानसिक दबावमुक्त हो जाए।

अब इस तरह होगा निपटारा

विभाग की वेबसाइट पर करदाता को ऑनलाइन ई-फाइल करना होगा। वेबसाइट पर उसे फार्म 12 भरना होगा। उसे प्रिंसिपल कमिश्नर अपील को सब्मिट करना होगा। तब उसे फार्म 3 इश्यू किया जाएगा।

उससे पूछा जाएगा कि आवेदक किस साल की कितनी विवादित आय तथा कितने टैक्स का भुगतान करना चाहता है। टैक्स भरने के बाद उसे फार्म नंबर चार पर नोटिस जारी होगी जिसमें उसे विवाद मुक्त करने की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

