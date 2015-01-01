पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का नया तरीका:बैंक में महिला को जल्दी पैसे जमा करने का झांसा देकर 93 हजार पार, बैंक कर्मी बनकर की मदद

रायपुर5 मिनट पहले
बैंक के फुटेज में दिखा आरोपी।
  • त्योहार का समय, बैंकों से बाजार तक सावधान रहिए ठगों से

जयस्तंभ चौक पर स्टेट बैंक में सोमवार की सुबह वही हुआ जो लगभग हर साल होता है। दिवाली के ठीक पहले ठग का गैंक स्टेट बैंक में घुसा। पैसा जमा कराने के काउंटर में कतार में खड़े लोगों को बैंक कर्मी बनकर मदद का झांसा दिया। आधा दर्जन लोग उसकी बातों में आ गए। वह उन सभी को बैंक के बाहर एटीएम सेंटर लेकर गया और वहां एक महिला के 90 हजार लेकर फरार हो गया। महिला के साथ बाहर आने वाले बाकी लोगों को उसकी गतिविधि पर शक हो गया लेकिन इसके पहले कि वे माजरा समझ पाते तब तक ठग उनकी पकड़ से दूर हो चुका था। ठग ने जाते जाते महिला को एक पर्ची देकर कहा-जाओ आपका पैसा जमा हो गया। महिला अकेली थी। वह उसकी बातों में आ गई। उसने भी पर्ची ली और घर आ गई। उसने घर पहुंचकर अपने पति को पर्ची दी। पर्ची देखकर उनके पति को शक हुआ। उन्होंने अपना मोबाइल चेक किया। मोबाइल पर पैसे जमा होने का मैसेज नहीं आया था। उनका शक यकीन में बदल गया। वे बैंक पहुंचे। उन्होंने बैंक में पता लगाया, तब सच्चाई सामने और उन्हें पता चला कि उनके साथ ठगी हो गई है। उसके बाद वे मौदहापारा थाने पहुंचे। उन्होंने ठगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करायी। पुलिस के अनुसार सांकरा निवासी सुनीता देवी (34)के पति की गांव में ही टीवी रिपेयरिंग का दुकान हैं। स्टेट बैंक में उनका खाता है। वह मंगलवार को 93 हजार जमा करने आई थी। एटीएम में उसके साथ ठगी हो गई। गौरतलब है कि हर साल दिवाली के समय स्टेट बैंक के भीतर या बाहर ठगों का गैंग किसी न किसी बहाने लोगों को झांसा देकर पैसे ठगकर चला जाता है। इसकी आशंका इस साल भी थी। इसलिए दावे किए जा रहे थे कि सादे लिबास में पहरा लगाया गया है, लेकिन ठग उनकी आंखों में धूल झोंककर चले गए।

उठाईगिरी की शिकार महिला की जुबानी - सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बात ऐसे कही कि लगा- बैंककर्मी होगा
मैं दोपहर करीब 12.15 बजे ऑटाे से बैंक पहुंची। पति ने मुझे 93 हजार खाते में जमा करने को दिए थे। बैंक में काफी भीड़ थी। मुझे काउंटर नंबर-4 में खड़े होने को कहा गया। लाइन में खड़े खड़े दोपहर 1 बज गए, लेकिन मेरा नंबर नहीं आया था। उसी दौरान एक युवक आया काउंटर में खड़े लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करने कहने लगा। इतना कहकर वह चला गया। उसके जाते ही काउंटर के पास खड़ा दूसरा युवक कतार में खड़े लोगों के पास आकर कहने लगा- अधिकारी सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करने बोल रहे हैं। इसलिए दूरी बनाकर खड़े रहिए। वह भी ऐसा कहकर वहां से चला गया। करीब पांच मिनट बाद वह फिर आया। कहने लगा कि अभी लंच होने वाला है। काउंटर बंद हो जाएगा, इसलिए वह एटीएम से उनका पैसा जमा कर देगा। काउंटर पर 6-7 लोग खड़े थे। उसने सभी से अपने साथ चलने को कहा। कुछ लोगों ने मना किया, लेकिन 4 लोग उसके साथ बाहर आ गए। उसने सबसे पहले मुझसे पैसे मांगे। मैंने मना किया, लेकिन वह जिद पर आ गया और न चाहते हुए भी मेरे हाथ से पैसे ले लिए। फिर मुझे लेकर एटीएम के भीतर ले गए। बाकी लोगों को उसने दरवाजे के पास ही खड़ा कर दिया। एटीएम में उसने पहले पैसा जमा करने का तरीका बताया फिर पैसों को मशीन के केश में रखकर कुछ प्रोसेस करने लगा। उसके बाद मुझे समझ नहीं आया क्या हुआ एकाएक उसने एक पर्ची दी और कहा कि उनका पैसा जमा हो गया बैंक के भीतर जाकर सील लगा दो। इस बीच वहां मौजूद बाकी लोगों से भी उसने पैसे लेने के प्रयास किए लेकिन किसी ने नहीं दिए। इस बीच मैं वहां से निकलकर आ गई।

पड़ताल -
बिहार-गुजरात का गिरोह कर सकता है ऐसी वारदात
बैंक के बाहर और भीतर मदद का झांसा देकर ज्यादातर बिहार का गिरोह उठाईगिरी करता है। जयस्तंभ चौक और मालवीय रोड के बैंक व एटीएम के आस-पास हर साल ठग एक न एक वारदात इस तरह से करते हैं। इस बार भी ऐसी वारदात की पूरी आशंका था। पुलिस के जवान सादे लिबास में तैनात किए गए थे। उनकी जिम्मेदारी बैंक में मौजूद रहकर संदिग्ध गतिविधि वालों पर नजर रखने की थी, लेकिन दिनदहाड़े ठग आया और अपने आप को बैंक कर्मी दिखाते हुए इतने लोगों को अपने साथ एटीएम ले गया। एटीएम में पैसे ठगकर फरार भी हो गया, लेकिन पुलिस को भनक नहीं लगी। इस तरह के ठग अकेले नहीं आते। इनका पूरा गैंग साथ चलता है। स्टेट बैंक में भी एक-दो नहीं चार ठग मौजूद थे। बैंक में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के लिए हिदायत करने वाला भी ठग का साथी था। इसके अलावा दो और संदिग्धों के फुटेज मिले हैं, जो वहीं आस-पास पुलिस व अफसरों पर नजर रख रहे थे।

ईरानी और नट गैंग घुसने की भी खबर
त्योहार के समय पुलिस बनकर ठगी करने वाले आंध्र का ईरानी गैंग और राजस्थान के नट गिरोह के भी शहर में घुसने की खबर है। ईरानी गैंग दुर्ग में वारदात कर चुका है। इस गिरोह का तरीका यही है कि गैंग एक शहर में एक दो वारदात करने के बाद आगे बढ़ जाता है और रास्ते के प्रमुख शहरों में ठगी कर एक ही दिन में निकल जाता है। यह गिरोह भीड़ भरे बाजार में अकेले बैग या सूटकेस लेकर आने वालों को टारगेट करता है। उन्हें रोककर कहा जाता है कि आप तस्करी कर रहे हैं। सीबीआई अफसर बनकर बैग की जांच करते हुए पैसे पार करते हैं। नट गिरोह भीड़भरी दुकान में बैग या सूटकेस वालों के करीब खड़े होकर पैसे पार करता है।

विशेष टीम लगाई गई
"त्योहार के पहले राजधानी में उठाईगिरी करने वाले गिरोह आते हैं। सोमवार को पहली घटना भी हो गई है। ऐसे गिरोह को पकड़ने और संदिग्धों पर नजर रखने के लिए विशेष टीम बनाई गई है।"
-अजय यादव, एसएसपी रायपुर

