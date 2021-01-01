पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:एक दर्जन आईपीएस के प्रमोशन ड्यू, इस साल लौटेंगे मिश्रा, गुप्ता राजस्थान जाने की तैयारी में

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसरों को जनवरी में प्रमोशन की थी उम्मीद, लेकिन लग सकती है देर

प्रदेश के एक दर्जन आईपीएस इस साल प्रमोट होंगे। इनमें बीएसएफ में पदस्थ राजेश मिश्रा डायरेक्टर जनरल रैंक में प्रमोट होंगे तो एक एडीजी, चार आईजी और डीआईजी के आधा दर्जन पदों पर प्रमोशन होना है। पांच साल का डेपुटेशन पूरा कर इस साल मिश्रा छत्तीसगढ़ लौट आएंगे। हालांकि एडीजी हिमांशु गुप्ता के डेपुटेशन पर राजस्थान जाने की चर्चा है। पुलिस अफसर जनवरी में ही प्रमोशन की उम्मीद में थे, लेकिन पिछले साल करीब 8 महीने के इंतजार के बाद प्रमोशन मिल पाया था। सितंबर में संजय पिल्लै और आरके विज के साथ अशोक जुनेजा डायरेक्टर जनरल बने व प्रदीप गुप्ता एडीजी के पद पर पदोन्नत हुए। इस साल भी प्रमोशन की कार्यवाही में देर होने की बात सामने आ रही है। जिन अफसरों के प्रमोशन होने हैं, उनमें 1990 बैच के मिश्रा के अलावा एडीजी के लिए 1996 बैच के विवेकानंद सिन्हा, आईजी के लिए 2003 बैच के पी. सुंदरराज, ओपी पाल, रतनलाल डांगी और एससी द्विवेदी हैं। इनमें सुंदर राज और डांगी अभी बस्तर व बिलासपुर के प्रभारी आईजी के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। इसी तरह 2007 बैच के रामगोपाल गर्ग, जितेंद्र सिंह मीणा, दीपक झा, अभिषेक शांडिल्य, धर्मेंद्र कुमार गर्ग और बालाजी राव सोमावार शामिल हैं। रामगोपाल और शांडिल्य डेपुटेशन पर हैं। पीएचक्यू में पदस्थ एडीजी हिमांशु के राजस्थान जाने की सुगबुगाहट है।

प्रमोशन के बाद फेरबदल की भी चर्चा
अफसरों के प्रमोशन के बाद फेरबदल की भी चर्चा है। विवेकानंद के एडीजी बनने के बाद दुर्ग आईजी पदस्थापना की जा सकती है। मीणा, झा और सोमावार सीनियर एसपी हैं। उनके डीआईजी प्रमोट होने के बाद तीन जिलों के एसपी भी बदले जा सकते हैं। कुछ और अफसर बदले जा सकते हैं।

