एक्शन:छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य महिला आयोग को चुनौती देने वाले अपर कलेक्टर पर गिरेगी गाज

रायपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य महिला आयोग ने पिछले दिनों कई सरकारी अधिकारियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की सिफारिश की है। फाइल फोटो।
  • आयाेग ने की है अफसर को निलंबित कर कड़ी कार्रवाई की सिफारिश
  • सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने कार्यवाही के लिए मुख्यमंत्री को भेजी फाइल

कोरिया के अपर कलेक्टर सुखनाथ अहिरवार पर सरकार अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई कर सकती है। अहिरवार ने पिछले दिनों राज्य महिला आयोग में सुनवाई के दौरान आयोग के क्षेत्राधिकार पर ही सवाल उठा दिए थे। अहिरवार की पत्नी वर्षा अहिरवार ने आयोग में प्रताड़ना की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष डॉ. किरणमयी नायक ने बताया, आयोग की सुनवाई में अपर कलेक्टर सुखनाथ अहिरवार ने सुनवाई में सहयोग की जगह छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य महिला आयोग के क्षेत्राधिकार को चुनौती दे डाली।

इसके बाद राज्य महिला आयोग ने अपर कलेक्टर सुखनाथ अहिरवार को निलंबित कर उनके विरुद्ध कड़ी से कड़ी विभागीय कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा की थी। राज्य महिला आयोग की अनुशंसा के बाद मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग के सचिव डीडी सिंह को कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देशित किया।

मुख्य सचिव का पत्र पाकर सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग हरकत में आया और अपर कलेक्टर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए फाइल मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को भेजी है। बताया जा रहा है, मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के बिहार दौरे से लौटने के बाद इसपर कोई फैसला हो सकता है।

