फेस्टिव सीजन की तैयारी:करवाचौथ के लिए एडजस्टेबल रिंग, वेडिंग सीजन के लिए आया एंटीक और टेंपल ज्वेलरी कलेक्शन

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • फेस्टिव और वेडिंग सीजन के लिए सजा शहर का ज्वेलरी मार्केट, कोरोना की वजह से लोगों का बजट थोड़ा गड़बड़ा गया है, इस बात को ध्यान में रखकर नामी ज्वेलर्स लेकर आए हैं लाइटवेट में हैवी लुक की ज्वेलरी

करवाचौथ और दीपावली के लिए शहर का ज्वेलरी मार्केट सज चुका है। करवाचौथ पर गिफ्ट करने के लिए लोग लाइटवेट ज्वेलरी और शादी की शॉपिंग के लिए हैवी ज्वेलरी खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। जिन्हें पर्ल और स्टोन के वर्क के साथ गहने खरीदने हैं वो एंटीक ज्वेलरी और जिन्हें सिर्फ गोल्ड चाहिए वो टेंपल ज्वेलरी पसंद कर रहे हैं। करवाचौथ के लिए कम बजट में खास तौर पर एडजस्टेबल रिंग लॉन्च की गई है। अंगूठी खरीदते वक्त अक्सर साइज छोटा-बड़ा होने का डर होता है। इस रिंग को खरीदने पर ये दिक्कत नहीं होगी। उंगली के साइज के अनुसार ये रिंग एडजस्ट हो जाएगी। ये महज ढाई से दस हजार तक के बजट में अवेलेबल है।

टेंपल ज्वेलरी : टेंपल ज्वेलरी कलेक्शन में राम, गणेश जी, माता लक्ष्मी ,देवी दुर्गा, श्री कृष्ण की छवि नजर आती है। सुमीत ज्वेलर्स के अशोक कांकरिया ने बताया कि ट्रेडिशनल लुक की वजह से ऐसी ज्वेलरी पसंद की जा रही है। वहीं, एंटीक ज्वेलरी में गोल्ड पर स्टोन और पर्ल का वर्क पसंद किया जा रहा है। जिन्हें रॉयल लुक के गहने चाहिए वे स्टोन के साथ मोती वर्क के गहने पसंद कर रहे हैं। नेक पीस पर मरून और रेड पर्ल का वर्क किया है। ट्विंकल शेप के गाेल्ड से ज्वेलरी पर खास नक्काशी की है।

हर एज ग्रुप के लिए डिफरेंट कलेक्शनः उज्जवल ज्वेलर्स के उज्जवल झाबक ने बताया, हर एज ग्रुप के लोगों की चॉइस अलग होती है। इस बार रोज गोल्ड कलेक्शन, डायमंड जड़ाऊ पोल्की कलेक्शन, एंटीक कलेक्शन, एवरी डे डायमंड, इटालियन, सॉलिटेयर कलेक्शन लेकर आए हैं। जिन्हें ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी पसंद है उन्हें डायमंड पोल्की और एंटीक कलेक्शन की ज्वेलरी दिखाई जा रही है।

राउंड-स्क्वेयर शेप की रिंग
कोरोना ने लोगों का बजट बिगाड़ दिया है। इसी बात को ध्यान में रखकर इस बार करवाचौथ पर ज्वेलर्स ने कम बजट की एडजस्टेबल रिंग तैयार की है। 18 कैरेट रोज गोल्ड की अंगूठी 2799 की रेंज से शुरू हो रही है। एडजस्टेबल अंगूठी राउंड शेप के अलावा स्क्वायर शेप में भी तैयार की गई है। इसे कैरी करना काफी इजी है। राउंड शेप की एडजस्टेबल रिंग 3799 रुपए से स्टार्ट है।

ईयररिंग में त्रिवेणी कलेक्शन
करवाचौथ पर जो लोग लाइफ पार्टनर को ईयररिंग गिफ्ट करना चाहते हैं उनके लिए त्रिवेणी ईयररिंग कलेक्शन लॉन्च किया गया है। लॉन्ग साइज की ईयर रिंग के अलावा झुमके पैटर्न की लाइटवेट ज्वेलरी भी आई है। अट्रैक्टिव लुक देने के लिए इन पर एमरल्ड और पर्ल वर्क किया गया है। राॅयल डार्क ग्रीन एमरल्ड के साथ क्यूबिक एंटीक ईयररिंग्स भी लोग पसंद कर रहे हैं।

पान के पत्ते के आकार की चांदी की थाली
करवाचौथ मे पूजा की थाली भी खासतौर पर सजाई जाती है। आमतौर पर लोग स्टील या कांसे की थाली में पूजा करते हैंं। ज्वेलरी शोरूम में इस बार करवाचौथ के लिए चांदी की थालियां भी नजर आ रही हैं। राउंड शेप के अलावा पान के पत्ते के आकार, हार्ट शेप और रैक्टेंगल शेप की आरती की थाली मिल रही है।

नाम और हार्ट शेप के मंगलसूत्र
करवा चौथ पर गिफ्ट करने के लिए सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड होती है मंगलसूत्र की। एटी ज्वेलर्स के निकेश बरडिया ने बताया कि डिमांड के अनुसार नाम के फर्स्ट लेटर के पेंडेंट का मंगलसूत्र कस्टमाइज कर रहे है। हार्ट शेप के मंगलसूत्र भी पसंद किए जा रहे हैं।

