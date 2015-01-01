पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी के लिए सरकार तैयार:ठंड से बचाव के लिए रेन बसेरों में कंबल देगी छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार; शीतलहर का स्टेटस फौरन भेजना होगा कलेक्टरों को

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में ठंढ का मौसम सामान्यत: दिसम्बर से जनवरी तक होता है। फाइल फोटो।
  • दिहाड़ी मजदूरों और आवासहीनों का ध्यान रखने पर जोर
  • सरकार ने स्थानीय प्रशासन को भेजे दिशानिर्देश

प्रदेश में गुलाबी ठंड शुरु होने से पहले ही सरकार उससे निपटने की तैयारी में लग गई है। राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग की सचिव रीता शांडिल्य ने सभी संभाग आयुक्तों और कलेक्टरों को पत्र जारी कर ठंड से लोगों को बचाने के व्यापक दिशानिर्देश जारी किया है।

यह दिशा निर्देश राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण और मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र की ओर से जारी निर्देशों के आधार पर तैयार हुआ है। इसके तहत स्थानीय प्रशासन को लोगों को शीतलहर से बचाने के लिए अलाव की व्यवस्था रखने को कहा गया है।

आवासहीन लोगों के लिए रैन बसेरे व अस्थायी शरण स्थल बनाने को कहा गया है। ठंड से होने वाली स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं के इलाज का इंतजाम सीएमओ के जिम्मे किया गया है।

छत्तीसगढ़ में सामान्यतः दिसम्बर से जनवरी के बीच अधिक ठंड महसूस होती है। संभावना जताई जा रही है, ला-नीना प्रभाव की वजह से इस बार ठंड पहले आएगी और अधिक देर तक बनी रहेगी।

प्रशासन को यह करना है

रैन बसेरा या अस्थायी शरण स्थलों की व्यवस्था - रिक्शा चालकों, दैनिक मजदूरों, आवासहीनों के लिए रैन बसेरा या अस्थायी शरण स्थलों में ठहराने की व्यवस्था करनी होगी।

कंबल व्यवस्था - रैन बसेरा या अस्थायी शरण स्थलों में पर्याप्त कंबल रखे जाएंगे। कंबल किसी व्यक्ति विशेष को आवंटित नहीं होगा।

अलाव की व्यवस्था - किसी जिले में शीतलहर की स्थिति में शीत प्रकोप से बचाने के लिए आवश्यकता के अनुरुप पर्याप्त मात्रा में अलाव की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

इलाज की सुविधाएं - शीत प्रकोप से बचाव के लिए आवश्यक दवाओं का भंडारण एवं चिकित्सा सेवाओं की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। प्रत्येक जिले में चिकित्सा दल गठित कर चिकित्सा सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने कहा गया है।

निगरानी का भी तंत्र बनेगा

शीतलहर के कारण किसी भी व्यक्ति की मृत्यु होने एवं अस्थायी रैनबसेरा में रखे गये व्यक्तियों की जानकारी रोज सुबह राजस्व विभाग को भेजनी होगी।

इसके लिए पारंपरिक डाक की जगह फैक्स और ई-मेल का इस्तेमाल करने को कहा गया है। मृत्यु की स्थिति में परिवार को आर्थिक मदद भी दिये जाने का निर्देश है।

