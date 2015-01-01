पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिखराव के खतरों से घिरी जनता कांग्रेस:अजीत जोगी के बाद रेणु जोगी बनीं जकांछ प्रमुख, अमित जोगी बोले, पार्टी में जयचंदों, मीरजाफरों की कोई जगह नहीं होगी

रायपुर11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के निधन के बाद पार्टी बिखराव के संकट से जूझ रही है।
  • दो विधायकों के विद्रोह के बाद टूट की कगार पर जोगी की पार्टी
  • चार साल पुरानी पार्टी का साथ छोड़ गए हैं जोगी परिवार के कई करीबी

स्थापना के चार साल के भीतर बिखराव के खतरों से घिरी जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ में बदलाव शुरू हो चुका है। बुधवार को दोपहर बाद शुरू हुए पार्टी अधिवेशन के दौरान पार्टी ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी की पत्नी और कोटा विधायक डॉ. रेणु जोगी को अपना नया राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चुन लिया।

रेणु जोगी ने कहा, कांग्रेस ने हमेशा से हमारा अपमान किया है। कांग्रेस विधायक रहते हुए मेरा अपमान किया। स्वर्गीय जोगी का अपमान किया लेकिन हमारे दिल मे सबके लिए प्रेम है।

हम पुरानी बातों में नहीं जाना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 2023 में हम छत्तीसगढ़ियों की सरकार बनाकर जोगी जी को अधूरे सपने को पूरा करने का संकल्प लेते हैं।

जकांछ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा, अगले तीन साल निर्णायक रहेंगे। सत्ता के गुरुत्वाकर्षण के कारण संघर्ष के हमारे सैकड़ों साथी, विशेषकर प्रथम पंक्ति के नेता, कांग्रेस में वापस लौट चुके हैं।

ये बेहद स्वाभाविक सी बात है और इस से हमें निराश नहीं होना चाहिए। जो चले गए हैं, उनके साथ मेरे दलीय तो नहीं लेकिन दिली संबंध बरकरार रहेंगे।

अमित जोगी ने कहा, पार्टी का भविष्य आज उन लोगों के कंधे पर हुआ टिका है जो केवल स्वर्गीय अजीत जोगी जी के प्रति अपनी वैचारिक प्रतिबद्धता के कारण पार्टी से आज भी जुड़े हैं।

अमित जोगी ने कहा, अब पार्टी के ‘वैचारिक शुद्धिकरण का समय आ गया है। अब जयचंदों, मीरजाफरों और सत्ता-लोभियों की कोई जगह नहीं होगी।

अधिवेशन में जकांछ के वरिष्ठतम विधायक धर्मजीत सिंह ने नेताओं से दो टूक कह दिया कि जिसे पार्टी छोड़कर जाना हो वह चला जाए। साथ होने का दिखावा करने के बाद जब कोई जाता है तो दु:ख होता है।

उन्होंने कहा, जनता कांग्रेस का साथ छोड़कर जो लोग भी कांग्रेस में गए हैं उनकी हालत जाकर देख लीजिए। वे न तो घर के रहे न तो घाट के।

धर्मजीत सिंह ने कहा, छत्तीसगढ़ को छोड़कर पूरे देश मे कांग्रेस का बुरा हाल है। कांग्रेस ने हाथी को बीमार कर दिया, साईकिल को पंचर कर दिया, लालटेन को बुझा दिया। कार्यकर्ता बस तीन साल तक धैर्य रखें जनता कांग्रेस भविष्य में यहां सरकार बनाएगी।

देवव्रत-प्रमाेद के लिए कहा-कांग्रेस के मायाजाल में न फंसे

धर्मजीत सिंह ने विधायक पार्टी से विद्रोह करने वाले दोनों विधायकों देवव्रत सिंह और प्रमोद शर्मा पर भी तंज कसा। उन्होंने कहा, आप हमारे परिवार के सम्माननीय सदस्य हैं कांग्रेस के माया जाल में न फंसे, ना उधर के रहेंगे ना इधर के। साथ में आइए मिलकर काम करेंगे।

मरवाही चुनाव में भाजपा के साथ दिखे आरके राय नहीं आए, धर्मजीत ने कहा-मैं कहीं नहीं जाउंगा

मरवाही विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान भाजपा के मंच पर नजर आए पूर्व विधायक और जकांछ विधायक दल के सचिव आरके राय पार्टी अधिवेशन में नहीं पहुंचे। उन्होंने पहले ही भाजपा में शामिल होने की बात कह दी है। चुनाव अभियान के दौरान भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन में मुख्य भूमिका निभाने वाले धर्मजीत सिंह ने कहा, ना मैं कांग्रेस में जाऊंगा और ना भाजपा में जाऊंगा। मैं जोगी परिवार के साथ जनता कांग्रेस में रहूंगा।

पार्टी कॉडर तैयार करने की कोशिश

पार्टी अधिवेशन में 9 दिसम्बर से वृहद ऑनलाइन सदस्यता अभियान शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया है। इसके जरिए पार्टी एक लाख 11 हजार 111 प्रशिक्षित कार्यकर्ता तैयार करने की कोशिश कर रही है। अमित जोगी ने इसके लिए 90 दिन का समय निर्धारित किया है।

मोर्चा संगठनों का नाम बदला

पुराने मोर्चा संगठनों की जगह अब अजीत जोगी किसान मोर्चा, अजीत जोगी महिला मोर्चा, अजीत जोगी युवा मोर्चा, अजीत जोगी छात्र मोर्चा, और अजीत जोगी श्रमिक मोर्चा बनाए गए हैं।

चार चरणों में पदयात्रा की भी तैयारी

पार्टी ने क्रमबद्ध तरीके से 4 अलग – अलग चरणों में पूरे प्रदेश की पदयात्रा करने का संकल्प लिया है। इसकी अंतिम रूप-रेखा की 18 दिसम्बर को विधिवत घोषणा की जाएगी।

अपने विधायकों से इस्तीफा मांगने हस्ताक्षर अभियान

जनता कांग्रेस ने बुधवार के अधिवेशन में तय किया, पार्टी के खैरागढ़ विधायक देवव्रत सिंह और बलौदा बाजार विधायक प्रमोद शर्मा से इस्तीफा मांगेगी। इसके लिए पार्टी कार्यकर्ता दोनों क्षेत्रों में विधायक इस्तीफा दो नाम से हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाएंगे।

