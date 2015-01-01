पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफर अनलॉक:लॉकडाउन के बाद रायपुर से पहली बार 13 शहराें के लिए 23 उड़ानें शुरू, एक दिन में औसतन 3200 से ज्यादा यात्री कर रहे सफर

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • अप-डाउन में हर दिन 23 उड़ानें, यात्रियों की संख्या पहले की तरह सामान्य

राजधानी में 19 मार्च के पहले लॉकडाउन के बाद अब पहली बार एयरपोर्ट से 23 उड़ानें शुरु हो गईं हैं। लॉकडाउन के पहले भी इतने ही विमान उड़ान भरते थे। यात्रियों की संख्या भी पूर्व की तरह हो गई है। नवंबर के तीसरे हफ्ते में रोजाना औसतन 3200 यात्री सफर कर रहे हैं। यानी हवाई यातायात सामान्य हो गया है। रायपुर से फिलहाल रोज 13 शहरों के लिए 23 उड़ानें संचालित की जा रही हैं। सबसे ज्यादा दिल्ली के लिए 7 फ्लाइट आना-जाना कर रही है। मुंबई और हैदराबाद के लिए भी लोगों को रोजाना 4-4 फ्लाइट मिल रही है। यही वजह है कि पहले की तरह फिर से दिल्ली और मुंबई आना-जाना आसान हो गया है। लोग सुबह, दोपहर और रात किसी भी समय इन दोनों शहरों से फ्लाइट से आना-जाना कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा 8 शहरों के लिए हर दिन एक-एक फ्लाइट उपलब्ध है। एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने सोमवार को नए आंकड़े जारी कर बताया कि पिछले हफ्ते यानी 9 से 15 नवंबर तक 27, 999 यात्रियों ने उड़ानें भरी थी, लेकिन 16 से 22 नवंबर तक 33, 113 यात्रियों ने शहरों से आना-जाना किया। एक ही हफ्ते में यात्रियों की संख्या में 18 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इसी तरह पिछले हफ्ते 122 उड़ानें संचालित हुई, लेकिन इस हफ्ते 135 उड़ानें तय की गई।

टिकटों की कीमत भी कम हो रही
लॉकडाउन के बाद जब कम उड़ानें थीं, तब दिल्ली और मुंबई का किराया 10,000 से 15 हजार रुपए तक हो गया था। अभी दिल्ली के लिए सात और मुंबई के लिए 4 उड़ानें होने की वजह से किराया 6000 रुपए तक पहुंच गया है। रायपुर से दिल्ली जाने के लिए अभी एयर इंडिया की 2, इंडिगो की 4 और विस्तारा एयरलाइंस की 1 उड़ानें उपलब्ध हैं। इसी तरह मुंबई के लिए इंडिगो की 3 और एयर इंडिया की 1 उड़ान संचालित की जा रही है। इन शहरों के अलावा कोलकाता और बेंगलुरू के लिए 2-2 तथा इंदौर, अहमदाबाद, भुवनेश्वर, प्रयागराज, लखनऊ, जगदलपुर, विशाखापट्नम के लिए भी उड़ानें संचालित की जा रही हैं।

"लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली बार अब एक दिन में 23 उड़ानों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। नवंबर के पिछले हफ्ते में सबसे ज्यादा यात्रियों की संख्या दर्ज की गई है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन के साथ लोग हवाई सफर कर रहे हैं।"
-राकेश आर सहाय, डायरेक्टर रायपुर एयरपोर्ट

