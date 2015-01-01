पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर मे ED की कार्रवाई:एजेंसी का दावा-बीएल अग्रवाल ने मलेरिया नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम की निविदाओं को बांटकर बनाई थी संपत्ति, सोमवार को हुई थी बर्खास्त आईएएस की गिरफ्तारी

रायपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार को गिरफ्तार हुये बीएल अग्रवाल की रिमांड अवधि गुरुवार को पूरी हो रही है। फाइल फोटो।
  • 12 नवम्बर तक ईडी की रिमांड पर हैं अग्रवाल
  • मनी लांड्रिंग, भ्रष्टाचार और आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में गिरफ्तारी

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा है, वह भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत दर्ज एफआईआर के आधार पर जांच कर रही है। उसमें बाबूलाल अग्रवाल और उनके परिवार के दूसरे सदस्यों की अनुपातहीन संपत्ति का खुलासा हुआ है। बाबूलाल अग्रवाल ने अपने आधिकारिक पद का दुरुपयोग कर करोड़ों रुपये की हेराफेरी की है।

केंद्रीय एजेंसी ने दावा किया, प्रीवेंशन ऑफ मनी लांड्रिंग एक्ट के तहत जांच से पता चला है कि बाबूलाल अग्रवाल ने विश्व बैंक सहायता प्राप्त मलेरिया नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम से संबंधित निविदा अनुबंधों का बंटवारा कर कुछ गैर-मौजूदा संस्थाओं को देने के लिए एक सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई है। इससे सरकारी खजाने को नुकसान हुआ और खुद को लाभ पहुंचाया।

इसके अलावा यह पता चला है, बाबूलाल अग्रवाल के सीए सुनील अग्रवाल और उनके भाई अशोक अग्रवाल और पवन अग्रवाल के साथ मिलकर खरोरा और इसके आस-पास के गांवों में ग्रामीणों के नाम पर 400 से अधिक बैंक खाते खोले गए। जिनमें लगभग 46 करोड़ रुपए जमा किए गए। जिसे उनके सीए सुनील अग्रवाल और अन्य संस्थाओं द्वारा खोली गई शेल कंपनियों के माध्यम से लूटा गया।

ईडी ने पहले ही 36.9 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्तियों को कुर्क कर लिया है। जिसमें मैसर्स प्राइम इस्पात लिमिटेड कंपनी की संपत्ति भी शामिल है।

छत्तीसगढ़ कैडर के बर्खास्त आईएएस बाबूलाल अग्रवाल को ईडी ने सोमवार शाम उनके देवेंद्र नगर स्थित निवास से गिरफ्तार किया गया। मंगलवार को उन्हें अदालत में पेश किया गया। ईडी के आवेदन पर अदालत ने बाबूलाल अग्रवाल को 12 नवम्बर तक रिमांड पर सौंप दिया था।

पहले भी हो चुकी है गिरफ्तारी

1988 बैच के आईएएस बाबूलाल अग्रवाल पर सीबीआई ने भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में 2010 में केस दर्ज किया था। 22 फरवरी 2017 को सीबीआई ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार भी किया।

आरोप है कि उस केस को खत्म कराने के लिए उन्होंने नोएडा और हैदराबाद के दो दलालों के माध्यम से पीएमओ को रिश्वत देने की कोशिश की थी। डील डेढ़ करोड़ में तय हुई थी जिसमें से 60 लाख रुपये नकद दिए जा चुके थे, बाकी रकम सोने के रूप में दी जानी थी।

जेल में बीते थे 73 दिन

2017 में दिल्ली से रायपुर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम ने उनके घर में छापा मारा था। वहां से सोना और नकद रुपये बरामद किए गए थे। गिरफ्तारी के बाद आईएएस बाबूलाल अग्रवाल 73 दिनों तक जेल में रहे। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग में प्रमुख सचिव रहे बाबूलाल अग्रवाल की गिरफ्तारी के बाद राज्य सरकार ने उन्हें सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

