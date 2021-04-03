पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर से दिल्ली के लिए शुरू होगी एयर इंडिया की उड़ान, CM के आग्रह पर केंद्रीय मंत्री की घोषणा; भाजपा सांसद को भोपाल, जबलपुर, प्रयागराज का आश्वासन

रायपुर
बिलासपुर से महानगरों की एयर कनेक्टिविटी के लिए बिलासपुर में महीनों से धरना हो रहा है। उच्च न्यायालय ने भी दो दिन पहले केंद्र और राज्य दोनों को नोटिस जारी कर पूछा है कि सुविधा कौन शुरू करेगा। इसी पृष्ठभूमि में मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा सांसद ने केंद्रीय मंत्री से अलग-अलग मुलाकात कर सुविधा पर दावा ठोका है। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिलासपुर से महानगरों की एयर कनेक्टिविटी के लिए बिलासपुर में महीनों से धरना हो रहा है। उच्च न्यायालय ने भी दो दिन पहले केंद्र और राज्य दोनों को नोटिस जारी कर पूछा है कि सुविधा कौन शुरू करेगा। इसी पृष्ठभूमि में मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा सांसद ने केंद्रीय मंत्री से अलग-अलग मुलाकात कर सुविधा पर दावा ठोका है।
  • आज दोपहर बाद बिलासपुर सांसद अरुण साव ने केंद्रीय मंत्री से की मुलाकात
  • शाम को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी पहुंचे, केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी से मिले

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर से जल्दी ही दिल्ली के लिए एयर इंडिया की सीधी उड़ान शुरू हो जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से मुलाकात के दौरान केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने इसकी घोषणा की। इससे पहले बिलासपुर से भाजपा सांसद अरुण साव से उन्होंने भोपाल, जबलपुर और प्रयागराज के लिए जल्दी ही उड़ान शुरू करने का आश्वासन दिया था। इन घोषणाओं के साथ ही बिलासपुर विमान सुविधा शुरू कराने का श्रेय लेने की राजनीतिक होड़ भी शुरू हो गई है।

बिलासपुर से भाजपा सांसद अरुण साव ने भी इस सुविधा के लिए अपनी कोशिशों का दावा ठोका है। अरुण साव ने आज दोपहर बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी से मुलाकात कर बिलासपुर हवाई अड्डे का मामला उठाया। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस मुलाकात का जिक्र करते हुए लिखा, बिलासपुर से महानगरों की एयर कनेक्टिविटी के लंबित मसले पर सांसद अरुण साव ने मुलाकात की। बिलासपुर हवाई अड्‌डे को 3-C कैटगरी में अपग्रेड कर दिया गया है। उडान योजना के तहत उस पर 31 करोड़ रुपए खर्च भी किए जाने हैं। जल्दी ही रिजनल कनेक्टिविटी स्कीम के तहत बिलासपुर से भोपाल, प्रयागराज और जबलपुर की उड़ान शुरू हो जाएगी।

थोड़ी देर बाद बिलासपुर सांसद अरुण साव ने भी केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी और भारतीय वायुपत्तन प्राधिकरण (AAI) के अध्यक्ष अनुज अग्रवाल से मुलाकात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा, दोनों ने उन्हें बिलासपुर से भोपाल, जबलपुर और प्रयागराज के लिए हवाई सेवा शुरू करने का भरोसा दिया है। इसपर अपनी कोशिशों का ठप्पा लगाने की कोशिश करते हुए साव ने लिखा "मोदी है तो मुमकिन है”।

इधर शाम को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी से मिलने पहुंचे। दोनों नेताओं के बीच छत्तीसगढ़ की एयर कनेक्टिविटी को लेकर लंबी चर्चा हुई। मुलाकात के बाद मुख्यमंत्री की ओर से कहा गया, उन्होंने रिजनल कनेक्टिविटी स्कीम के तहत बिलासपुर की दिल्ली, मुम्बई और कोलकाता जैसे महानगरों से एयर कनेक्टिविटी की सुविधा देने का आग्रह किया।

उनके आग्रह पर केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्‌डयन मंत्री ने तत्काल ही बिलासपुर से दिल्ली के लिए एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट शुरू करने की घोषणा की। मुलाकात के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने बिलासपुर हवाई अड्डे को हाल ही में 3-C VFR श्रेणी में अपग्रेड करने तथा तीन शहरों के लिए विमान सेवा को हरी झंडी देने पर धन्यवाद भी दिया। मुख्यमंत्री आज ही दोपहर बाद रायपुर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं। वे वहां हरदीप सिंह पुरी, नितिन गड़करी और पीयूष गोयल से मुलाकात करने गये हैं।

रायपुर में एयर कार्गो पर भी बनी बात

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने रायपुर में कार्गो हब की सुविधा के विकास का अनुरोध किया। उनका कहना था, रायपुर देश के केंद्र में स्थित हवाई अड्डा है। यहां एयर कार्गो हब बनने से आसपास के दूसरे प्रदेशों काे भी फायदा मिलेगा। बताया गया, इस प्रस्ताव पर बात बनती दिख रही है। केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने भारतीय विमानपत्तन प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष को स्थल निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही का निर्देश दे दिया है।

अम्बिकापुर-जगदलपुर के लिए भी मांगी कनेक्टिविटी

मुलाकात के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने अम्बिकापुर और जगदलपुर हवाई अड्‌डों का मामला उठाया। उन्होंने अम्बिकापुर हवाई अड्‌डे को भी ऑपरेशनल बनाकर एयर कनेक्टिविटी की सिफारिश की। वहीं जगदलपुर हवाई अड्डे ने दिल्ली-मुंबई के लिए उड़ान सेवा देने की भी मांग की। जगदलपुर अभी विशाखापट्‌टनम से ही जुड़ा हुआ है।

