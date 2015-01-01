पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वर्क फ्रॉम होम की छुट्टी:दिवाली बाद सभी कर्मचारियों को लौटना होगा मंत्रालय-संचालनालय, जीएडी ने जारी किया आदेश

रायपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लॉकडाउन के दौरान मंत्रालय और संचालनालय स्थित कार्यालयों में एक तिहाई कर्मचारियों के साथ काम हुआ है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • अभी तक 50 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति का था रोस्टर
  • मंत्रालय-संचालनालय में 17 नवम्बर से लागू होगी नई व्यवस्था

छत्तीसगढ़ में मंत्रालय और संचालनालय में अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के वर्क फ्रॉम होम की छुट्‌टी होने जा रही है। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने कर्मचारियों-अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी के लिए नया आदेश जारी किया है। दिवाली की छुट्‌टी के बाद सभी कर्मचारियों को काम पर लौटना होगा।

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने सोमवार को नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किये हैं। इसके मुताबिक, अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया जारी है। ऐसे में मंत्रालय और विभागाध्यक्ष कार्यालयों के कार्य संचालन की दृष्टि से सभी अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति शत-प्रतिशत कराते हुए कार्य संचालित किए जाएं। शत-प्रतिशत उपस्थिति की यह नई व्यवस्था 17 नवम्बर से लागू हो जाएगी। इससे पहले 20 अक्टूबर को 50 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों के साथ कार्य संचालन का आदेश जारी हुआ था।

पहले साप्ताहिक रोस्टर था

कोरोना की वजह से कई अधिकारी-कर्मचारी संक्रमित हुए थे। कर्मचारी संगठनों की मांग पर सरकार ने एक तिहाई कर्मचारियों की मौजूदगी में मंत्रालय और संचालनालय स्थित कार्यालयों का काम संपादित करने का आदेश दिया था। इसके लिए कर्मचारियों को एक सप्ताह के रोस्टर में काम करना था। मतलब एक सप्ताह लगातार काम कर अगले एक सप्ताह घर रहना था।

निजी गाड़ी से आने की सलाह

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर भी कर्मचारियों-अधिकारियों को आगाह किया है। कर्मचारियों को जहां तक संभव हो सके, सार्वजनिक परिवहन की जगह निजी गाड़ियों से ही कार्यालय आने की सलाह दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिनों में पहली बार एक दिन में सबसे कम 8.35 लाख टेस्टिंग की गई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें