पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • All Ministers And Officers, Including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Participated In The Virtual Marathon, Gave The Message Of Being Fit

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छत्तीसगढ़ में पहला वर्चुअल मैराथन:मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल समेत सभी मंत्रियों और अफसरों ने लगायी दौड़, फिट रहने का दिया संदेश

रायपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के पहले वर्चुअल मैराथन के लिए दौड़ लगाते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रतिभागियों का उत्साह बढ़ाया।
  • रायपुर सहित प्रदेश के हर जिले में आयोजित हुआ वर्चुअल मैराथन
  • बात है अभिमान के, छत्तीसगढ़िया स्वाभिमान के थीम पर हुआ आयोजन
  • प्रदेश की मौजूदा कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 साल पूरे होने के मौके पर हुई राज्य की पहली वर्चुअल मैराथन

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल समेत तमाम मंत्री और आला अफसर दौड़ रविवार सुबह दौड़ लगाते नजर आए। दरअसल मौका था छत्तीसगढ़ के पहले वर्चुअल मैराथन का। मौजूदा कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 साल पूरे होने के मौके पर इस वर्चुअल मैराथन का आयोजन किया गया। कोविड-19 के खतरे को देखते हुए इस आयोजन को वर्चुअली किया गया। लोग अपने घरों के आस-पास के मैदानों पर अकेले दौड़ते हुए वीडियो और फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड करते रहे। समूह या भीड़ लगाकर दौड़ने पर मनाही थी।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने भी रायपुर में दौड़ लगाई और अपनी तस्वीर साझा की। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मेरे साथ मेरे छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता और छत्तीसगढ़ का स्वाभिमान दौड़ रहा है, आप भी दौड़ें।

वन मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर ने अपने सुरक्षाकर्मियों और निजी स्टाफ के साथ दौड़ लगाई।
वन मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर ने अपने सुरक्षाकर्मियों और निजी स्टाफ के साथ दौड़ लगाई।
महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री अनिला भेंडिया और राज्यसभा सांसद छाया वर्मा ने भी मैराथन में हिस्सा लिया।
महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री अनिला भेंडिया और राज्यसभा सांसद छाया वर्मा ने भी मैराथन में हिस्सा लिया।

प्रदेश सरकार के खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत, स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉक्टर प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम, वन मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर, महिला एवं बाल विकास अनिला भेंड़िया, आबकारी मंत्री कवासी लखमा सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी वर्चुअल मैराथन में भाग लिया।

रायपुर में मुख्यसचिव अमिताभ जैन और पुलिस महानिदेशक डीएम अवस्थी, अपर मुख्य सचिव सुब्रत साहू, प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक राकेश चतुर्वेदी सहित बड़ी संख्या में आम लोग भी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।

मुख्य सचिव अमिताभ जैन भी मैराथन का हिस्सा बने।
मुख्य सचिव अमिताभ जैन भी मैराथन का हिस्सा बने।
डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी भी राजधानी की सड़कों पर दौड़ते नजर आए।
डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी भी राजधानी की सड़कों पर दौड़ते नजर आए।

राज्य शासन के खेल एवं युवा कल्याण विभाग और जनसंपर्क विभाग द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ में पहली बार इस वर्चुअल मैराथन दौड़ का आयोजन किया गया।

आम लोगों ने भी इस वर्चुअल मैराथन में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया।
आम लोगों ने भी इस वर्चुअल मैराथन में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया।

वर्चुअल मैराथन -''बात हे अभिमान के छत्तीसगढ़िया स्वाभिमान के थीम पर 'रन विथ छत्तीसगढ़' में हजारों की संख्या में लोगों ने भागीदारी की। 70 हजार से अधिक लोगों ने मैराथन के लिए पंजीयन कराया है। लोगों ने दौड़ते हुए कुछ सेकंड का वीडियो या फोटो हैशटैग #runwithchhattisgarh के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें