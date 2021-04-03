पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा का अधिकार:नए सत्र में प्रवेश के लिए मार्च से शुरु होंगे आवेदन, मई में खुलेगी लाॅटरी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो।

शिक्षा सत्र 2021-22 के लिए शिक्षा का अधिकार (आरटीई) से एडमिशन के लिए मार्च में आवेदन मंगाए जाएंगे। शिक्षा विभाग ने इसके लिए तैयारी कर ली है। पिछले साल रायपुर जिले में आरटीई की करीब साढ़े 3 हजार सीटें खाली रह गई थी। जबकि सीटों की तुलना में आवेदन अधिक मिले थे। अफसरों ने बताया कि निजी स्कूलों में आरक्षित आरटीई की सीटों में इसके बार भी ऑनलाइन आवेदन मंगाए जाएंगे। प्रक्रिया मार्च के दूसरे सप्ताह से शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके लिए तैयारी की जा रही है।

कोरोना काल में कई निजी स्कूलों ने बंद होने के लिए आवेदन किया था। यहां पहले आरटीई की सीटें थी। इसलिए नए सत्र के अनुसार एक बार फिर निजी स्कूलों का सत्यापन होगा। उनका पंजीयन होगा। फिर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी की देखरेख में उनका सत्यापन होगा। इसके अनुसार फिर संबंधित निजी स्कूलों में आरटीई से आरक्षित सीटों के लिए आवेदन मंगाए जाएंगे। छात्रों के आवेदन के पश्चात मई में लॉटरी निकाली जाएगी। इसके अनुसार संबंधित स्कूलों में एडमिशन होगा।

पिछली बार रायपुर जिले के निजी स्कूलों में करीब साढ़े आठ हजार सीटें आरक्षित थी। इसमें से करीब 5 हजार सीटों में प्रवेश हुआ। जबकि पहले चरण में उपलब्ध सीटों के लिए करीब 12 हजार आवेदन मिले थे। जब आवेदन की जांच की गई तो पता चला इसके कई ऐसे आवेदन थे जो पात्र नहीं थे। जो कईयों ने दो बार फार्म भरा था इसके कारण भी आवेदनों की संख्या बढ़ी थी।

30 हजार से अधिक सीटें खाली : पिछली बार आरटीई के तहत राज्य के निजी स्कूलों में करीब 80 हजार सीटें थी। दो चरण में आवेदन के अनुसार सीटें बांटी गई। इसके बाद भी 30 हजार से अधिक सीटें खाली रह गई। शिक्षाविदों का कहना है कि कई ऐसे पैरेंटस थे जिन्हें पसंदीदा स्कूल नहीं मिला इसलिए उन्होंने सीट मिलने के बाद भी दूसरे स्कूल में बच्चों को प्रवेश नहीं दिया। बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे भी स्कूल रहे जहां इस बार दो या चार एडमिशन हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें