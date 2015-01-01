पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • As Soon As The Call Was Made In The Customer Care, The Doctor Was Cheated Online, Removed 51 Thousand From The Account

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आप सतर्क रहें:कस्टमर केयर में कॉल करते ही डॉक्टर से हो गई ऑनलाइन ठगी, खाते से निकाले 51 हजार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।

लालपुर के एक डॉक्टर से 51 हजार की ऑनलाइन ठगी हो गई। उन्होंने कस्टमर केयर में काल किया और उनके खाते से पैसा पार कर दिया। जब उनके मोबाइल पर ट्रांजेक्शन का मैसेज आया तो ठगी का पता चला। पुलिस ने बताया कि लालपुर के डॉ. निरोज स्वाई का अस्पताल है। उन्होंने अपने कुत्ते के लिए रायल केन फूड कंपनी से पैकेट मंगाया था। पैकेट में कीड़ा था। डॉक्टर ने कंपनी का कस्टमर केयर नंबर इंटरनेट से ढूंढ़कर निकाला और फिर उसमें कॉल किया। उन्होंने अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराई। दरअसल वह नंबर ठग का था जो उस कंपनी के नाम पर इंटरनेट पर डाल रखा था। उसने डॉक्टर को झांसा दिया कि उनकी शिकायत दर्ज कर ली गई है। उनका पूरा पैसा लौटा दिया जाएगा। पैसा ऑनलाइन आएगा। इसलिए उन्हें अपना खाता नंबर देना होगा। डॉक्टर ने झांसे में आकर ठग को अपने ई-वालेट का नंबर दे दिया। उसके बाद उनके खाते से 51 हजार रुपए निकाल लिया गया। उनके मोबाइल पर ट्रांजेक्शन का लगातार मैसेज आया तब ठगी का पता चला। उसके बाद बैंक में कॉल करके उन्होंने खाता ब्लॉक कराया। फिर पुलिस में शिकायत की। पुलिस ने बैंक से ट्रांजेक्शन की जानकारी मांगी है। ठग का कॉल डिटेल निकाला जा रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार इंटरनेट से किसी भी कंपनी का हेल्पलाइन और कस्टमर केयर नंबर ढूंढते समय सावधानी बरतें। क्योंकि ठगों ने उसमें अपना नंबर अपलोड कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें