कोरोना फिर बढ़ा:रायपुर में 119 मरीजों का औसत, अस्पतालों में 1100 से ज्यादा

फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • राजधानी के शहरी इलाकों में ज्यादा केस, आउटर-नजदीकी कस्बों में नहीं के बराबर

राजधानी में एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमण की वापसी होती दिख रही है। पिछले 10 दिन में एक्टिव केस बढ़कर 11 सौ के पार पहुंच गए हैं। फरवरी के शुरुआती चार दिनों में शहर में मरीज मिलने का औसत रोजाना 119 हो गया है। इतने केस केवल रायपुर के घने शहरी क्षेत्रों में मिले हैं, जबकि आउटर और लगे हुए बड़े कस्बों जैसे रंग, धरसीवा, अभनपुर में पिछले चार दिन में कोई केस नहीं मिला है।

सिर्फ तिल्दा में ही कुछ संक्रमित मिले हैं। जहां तक राजधानी का सवाल है, हाल ही में यहां एक फैक्ट्री में बाहर से आने वाले 22 लोग पॉजिटिव निकले। पिछले दस दिन में डीडी नगर में 46, समता कॉलोनी में 44, अमलीडीह में 41 और मोवा में 28 से ज्यादा मरीज निकल चुके हैं। राजधानी में दिसंबर-जनवरी में कोरोना केस में आ रही कमी के मद्देनजर कोविड केयर सेंटर के दायरे को सिकोड़ते हुए तीन अस्पतालों तक केंद्रित कर दिया गया है। प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल डॉक्टर अंबेडकर, एम्स रायपुर और लालपुर के कोविड केयर सेंटर में ही अब सरकारी स्तर पर इलाज किया जा रहा है। हालांकि तीनों ही जगह मरीजों की संख्या क्षमता से बेहद कम है, क्योंकि शहर में 585 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में इलाज करवा रहे हैं।

जबकि डॉ. अंबेडकर अस्पताल में 27, एम्स रायपुर में 60 और लालपुर में 37 और राजधानी की निजी अस्पतालों में करीब 91 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

बिना खर्च इलाज, बेड भी खाली
अस्पतालक्षमतामरीजआईसीयू में
डॉ. अंबेडकर5002714
एम्स, रायपुर5006020
लालपुर10037--

*32 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में 91 मरीज भर्ती

एम्स, अंबेडकर और लालपुर में भर्ती हो सकते हैं मरीज, तबीयत बिगड़ने पर हेल्पलाइन 104 से मिल जाएगी मदद
सवाल - जांच करवानी है तो कहां कहां हो रही है? कैसे जाएं?
- शहर के सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में कोरोना जांच की सुविधा दी जा रही है। किसी में भी आफिस के वक्त में जाकर जांच करवाई जा सकती है। सभी जगहों पर एंटीजन और आरटीपीसीआर जांच हो रही है। कलेक्टोरेट रायपुर में भी जांच करवाई जा सकती है। भाठागांव, राजातालाब, खमतराई के हमर अस्पताल में जांच भी करवाई जा सकती है।
सवाल - सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती होना है? क्या करुं?
- पॉजिटिव आने के बाद कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग टीमें ही अस्पतालों को आवंटन करती है। फिलहाल राजधानी में सरकारी अस्पतालों में केवल तीन जगहों डॉ. अंबेडकर अस्पताल, एम्स रायपुर और लालपुर में इलाज हो रहा है।
सवाल- अभी किन किन सरकारी अस्पतालों में भर्ती हो रहे हैं? कितने बेड हैं?
- डॉ. अंबेडकर अस्पताल और एम्स रायपुर में 500-500 बेड हैं। लालपुर में 100 बेड हैं। तीनों जगहों पर 124 बेड में मरीज भर्ती हैं। जबकि 976 बेड खाली है।
सवाल - ऐसे कौनसे नंबर हैं? जिन पर सारी जानकारी ली जा सकती है?
- हेल्पलाइन नंबर 104 और (0771) - 2445785 पर कोरोना इलाज के बारे में किसी भी तरह की जानकारी ली जा सकती है।
सवाल - होम आइसोलेशन के लिए क्या करें? क्या सिस्टम?
- जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जारी किए गए नंबर (0771) - 2445785 पर या नंबर 104 पर कॉल करके इसके बारे में सारी जानकारी मिल सकती है। वैसे कांटेक्ट टीमें पॉजिटिव लिस्ट के आधार पर खुद ही फोन करके हर तरह के विकल्प के बारे में मरीज से पूछती हैं।
सवाल - सरकारी अस्पताल कैसे पाएंगे? एंबुलेंस कैसे आएगी?
- सभी मरीजों को सरकारी, निजी और होम आइसोलेशन तीनों तरह के विकल्पों के बारे में कांटेक्ट टीम बताती है। सरकारी अस्पताल के लिए एंबुलेंस भेजने का वक्त कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग टीम तय करती है। इसके बारे में वो मरीज को काफी पहले ही बता देती है।
(जैसा सीएमएचओ मीरा बघेल और जिला प्रशासन की टीमों ने बताया)

घर में ठीक होने वालाें की संख्या दो लाख के करीब
छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार काे कोरोना के 273 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। रायपुर जिले में 123 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। राजधानी में 4 समेत 7 मौतें हुईं हैं। इस बीच, प्रदेश में होम आइसोलेशन में कोरोना इलाज के जरिए ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की तादाद अब तेजी से 2 लाख के करीब पहुंच रही है। अब तक 1.97 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज घर पर इलाज के जरिए स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

