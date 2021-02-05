पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनावी आरक्षण:पिछड़ा वर्ग की महिला को मिलेगा रिसाली की पहली महापौर बनने का मौका, आज नगर निगमों का आरक्षण पूरा

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिसाली नगर निगम कभी भिलाई नगर निगम क्षेत्र का हिस्सा था। इस साल यहां पहली बार वोट डाले जाएंगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
रिसाली नगर निगम कभी भिलाई नगर निगम क्षेत्र का हिस्सा था। इस साल यहां पहली बार वोट डाले जाएंगे।
  • इंद्रावती भवन में पूरी हुई आरक्षण प्रक्रिया
  • नवगठित नगर निगम में पहली बार होंगे चुनाव

दुर्ग जिले की नवगठित रिसाली नगर निगम में अन्य पिछ़ड़ा वर्ग (OBC) की महिला पहली महापौर होगी। नगर निगम के लिए विहित प्राधिकारी आर. एक्का ने संचालनालय भवन में मंगलवार को आरक्षण की घोषणा कर दी। इसके साथ ही प्रदेश के 14 नगर निगमों में महापौर की आरक्षण प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई।

अधिकारियों ने बताया, प्रदेश के 14 नगर निगमों में से 13 नगर निगमों का आरक्षण पहले ही किया जा चुका था। केवल रिसाली का आरक्षण रह गया था। ऐसे में अधिकारियों ने पहले किए जा चुके पदों के आरक्षण के आधार पर यहां भी सीट आरक्षित कर दिए। बताया गया कि आरक्षण नियम के अनुसार 33 प्रतिशत पद महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित हैं। 14 नगर निगमों में से अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए 4 पद आरक्षित किया जाना है। लेकिन अभी तक तीन नगर निगमों में ही महापौर का पद अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हुआ था। अधिकारियों ने रिसाली को चौथा नगर निगम बना दिया। इसके बाद प्राधिकारी ने इसकी घोषणा कर दी।

पिछले साल अस्तित्व में आया था निगम
भिलाई नगर निगम से अलग होकर रिसाली नगर निगम पिछले साल अस्तित्व में आया था। इसमें पुराने भिलाई नगर निगम के 13 वार्ड शामिल हैं। करीब 52 वर्ग किमी क्षेत्रफल के निगम क्षेत्र में एक लाख से अधिक जनसंख्या रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें