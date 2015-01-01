पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदिरा जयंती:बघेल का मोदी पर हमला, बोले- दादा-चाचा की बनाई पूंजी है जो केंद्र सरकार बेच रही

  • 2024 में पूरी ताकत के साथ केन्द्र की सत्ता में वापसी करेगी कांग्रेस

इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती के अवसर पर पीसीसी मुख्यालय में आयोजित पुष्पांजलि कार्यक्रम में सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने देश के सार्वजनिक संपत्ति के विनिवेश को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर जमकर हमले किए।
सीएम ने नेहरु और इंदिरा गांधी के कार्यों को याद करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों को मजबूती दी। लेकिन देश में जब जब एनडीए की सरकारें रही चाहे वाजपेयी प्रधानमंत्री रहें हो या मोदी नवरत्नों को बेचकर अपने पूंजीपति दोस्तों को उपकृत करने का काम किया। कोरबा का बाल्को बिक गया क्या आपके परनाना ने बनाया था। रेल्वे स्टेशन बेच रहे क्या आपके दादा ने बनाया था। देश के हवाई अड्डे बेचे जा रहे हैं क्या आपके चाचा के दहेज में आया था। सीएम यहीं रुके बोले कि बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण किया। लेकिन आज बैंक दिवालिया हो रहे हैं। लोग कहते हैं कि कांग्रेस ने 70 साल में कुछ नहीं किया।
इंदिरा झुकीं नहीं ये तो लेट जाते हैं
सीएम ने कहा कि आज कोई भी नेता अमेरिका के खिलाफ बोलने की हिम्मत नहीं करता। वो बैठने कहते हैं तो ये लोग लेट जाते हैं। वहीं इंदिरा गांधी ने कभी झुकना मंजूर नहीं किया। वह दुनिया की धमकियों के आगे झुकीं तक नहीं। तमाम चुनौतियों के बाद उन्होंने शांति सेना बांग्लादेश भेजी। इतिहास गवाह है कि इंदिरा गांधी के शासनकाल में सबसे ज्यादा पाकिस्तानी सैनिकाें ने आत्मसमर्पण किया।

सरगुजा में एल्युमीनियम प्लांट जल्द, वैल्यू एडिशन के अधिक उद्योग लगाए निगम

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा है कि छत्तीसगढ़ की खनिज संपदा को प्रदेश के विकास और प्रदेशवासियों की आर्थिक उन्नति का जरिया बनाने की एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी खनिज विकास निगम की है। निगम का यह प्रयास करे कि प्रदेश में खनिज आधारित वैल्यू एडिशन के अधिक से अधिक उद्योग लगें, जिससे प्रदेश के राजस्व में वृद्धि हो। नए उद्योगों में लोगों को रोजगार के नए अवसर मिलें। नई राज्य सरकार ने नए उद्योगों की स्थापना के लिए 50 एम.ओ.यू. किए गए हैं, इन से प्रदेश में लगभग 45 हजार करोड़ रुपए का पूंजी निवेश होगा। इनमें सरगुजा क्षेत्र में एल्युमीनियम प्लांट स्थापना का कार्य जल्द शुरू होगा। गुरुवार को नवा रायपुर के सेक्टर-24 में छत्तीसगढ़ खनिज विकास निगम के नए कार्यालय का उद्घाटन करने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सीएमडीसी के लिए एक बड़ी चुनौती होगी कि वह खनिज आधारित उद्योगों को रॉ-मटेरियल की आपूर्ति लगातार कुशलता के साथ करे। मुख्यमंत्री ने बैलाडीला के डिपॉजिट 4 और डिपाजिट 13 के कार्य में प्रगति लाने, नए कोल ब्लॉक हासिल करने के लिए प्रयास करने और टिन अयस्क के संग्रहण के नए क्षेत्रों की खोज का काम में तेजी लाने की जरूरत पर बल दिया। वन मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ को प्रकृति ने जो खनिज सम्पदा दी है। उम्मीद है कि निगम प्रदेश के विकास में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएगा। निगम के अध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन ने कहा कि सीएमडीसी छत्तीसगढ़ के विकास में खनिज संसाधनों का सदुपयोग करने का हरसंभव प्रयास करेगा। सीएमडीसी का यह प्रयास होगा कि खनिज आधारित उद्योगों को कच्चे माल की सुचारू आपूर्ति हो।

तेंदूपत्ता संग्राहकों के प्रतिभाशाली 4 हजार बच्चों को दिए 8 करोड़ रुपए
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने तेंदूपत्ता संग्राहकों के 4 हजार मेधावी विद्यार्थियों के खाते में 8 करोड़ 53 लाख 2 हजार रूपए की राशि अंतरित की। उन्होंने इस अवसर पर सुकमा, कांकेर, नारायणपुर, कोरिया, कवर्धा सहित विभिन्न वन मंडलों के लाभान्वित मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं से बातचीत कर उन्हें श्रीमती गांधी के जीवन से प्रेरणा लेकर जीवन में आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। वनमंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर ने कहा कि राज्य में वनवासियों को रोजगार के भरपूर अवसर उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे है। साथ ही उनके हित में सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजना, शिक्षा प्रोत्साहन योजना आदि अनेक कार्यक्रमों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम को संसदीय सचिव शिशुपाल सोरी, संसदीय सचिव चन्द्रदेव राय ने भी संबोधित किया।

इंदिरा ने पूरी दुनिया में अमिट छाप छोड़ी: महंत
स्पीकर डॉ. चरणदास महंत ने विधानसभा के सेन्ट्रल हॉल में इंदिरा गांधी के तैलचित्र पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित कर उन्हें याद किया। महंत ने कहा कि इंदिरा ने देश ही नहीं वरन् पूरी दुनिया पर अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। इस अवसर पर प्रमुख सचिव चन्द्रशेखर गंगराडे़ एवं अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

आपातकाल की भाषा बोल रही कांग्रेस सरकार: मूणत
भाजपा ने प्रदेश सरकार पर सरकारी उपक्रमों के विनिवेश और निजीकरण को लेकर झूठ और नफरत की राजनीति का आरोप लगाया है। पूर्व मंत्री राजेश मूणत ने कहा कि सीएम भूपेश बघेल भाजपा नेताओं के दादा-नाना तक जाने से पहले कांग्रेस सरकारों के कार्यकाल की सच्चाइयों से रूबरू हों। मूणत ने कहा कि आपातकाल के समय पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी की जो भाषा थी, वही कांग्रेस सरकार की है।

2024 में दिखेगी 1980 जैसी लहर
सीएम भूपेश ने कहा कि केन्द्र में कांग्रेस मजबूत विपक्ष की भूमिका निभा रही है। जो लोग 1977 में कह रहे थे कि कांग्रेस समाप्त हो जाएगी लेकिन इंदिरा गांधी ने पूरी ताकत के साथ चुनाव लड़ा और 1980 में कांग्रेस जिस तरह आई उससे पूरा देश वाकिफ है। 2024 में देश में 1980 की लहर देखने को मिलेगी और कांग्रेस पूरी ताकत के साथ सत्ता में वापसी करेगी। सत्ता पक्ष आज भी गांधी-नेहरु परिवार से डरती है।

