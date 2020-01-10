पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बलरामपुर की घटना:कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने की रिपोर्ट सुनकर अस्पताल से भागा युवक; तबीयत खराब होने पर जांच कराने पहुंचा था

बलरामपुरएक घंटा पहले
बलरामपुर स्थित एक युवक की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई तो वह स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से भाग निकला। इसके बाद पूरे अस्पताल को सैनिटाइज कराया गया। 
  • वाड्रफनगर स्थित रघुनाथनगर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का मामला
  • कर्मचारियों को धमकी देते हुए धक्का मार भाग निकला

छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर स्थित एक युवक की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई तो वह स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से भाग निकला। जाते हुए युवक ने कर्मचारियों को धमकी भी दी। युवक के भागने पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से इसकी सूचना उच्चाधिकारियों को दी गई। इसके बाद पूरे अस्पताल को सैनिटाइज कराया गया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, रघुनाथ नगर स्थित स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोनहत निवासी एक युवक तबीयत खराब होने पर जांच के लिए पहुंचा था। डॉक्टरों ने उसकी हालत देखकर कोरोना जांच करने की बात कही। इसके बाद युवक का सैंपल लेकर भेजा गया। युवक अपनी रिपोर्ट जानने के लिए सोमवार शाम को स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचा था।

रिपोर्ट सुनते ही कर्मचारियों से लड़ने लगा युवक
बताया जा रहा है कि इसके बाद युवक ने अस्पताल कर्मचारियों के साथ अभद्रता शुरू कर दी और उनसे विवाद करने लगा। इस पर कर्मचारियों ने उसे समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन युवक उन्हें धमकी देने लगा। इसके बाद कर्मचारियों को धक्का मारकर भाग निकला। फिलहाल, युवक का पता लगाया जा जा रहा है।

अस्पताल को कराया गया सैनिटाइज, क्षेत्र में डर का माहौल
संक्रमित युवक के भाग जाने पर इसकी सूचना कर्मचारियों ने विकास खंड चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ.गोविंद सिंह को दी। पता चला है कि रघुनाथ नगर अस्पताल प्रभारी भी दो दिन से बिना सूचना के गायब हैं। संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल चल रही है।

