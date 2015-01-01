पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:तस्करी रोकने छत्तीसगढ़ में धान आयात पर लगा प्रतिबंध

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
पडो़सी राज्यों से धान की तस्करी की खबरों के बीच राज्य सरकार ने 1 दिसंबर से होने वाली खरीदी के दौरान बिना अनुमति छत्तीसगढ़ में धान आयात करने पर पूर्णतः प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। खाद्य विभाग ने कहा है कि समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के दौरान 1900 रूपए प्रति क्विंटल से अधिक कीमत का धान अन्य राज्यों से आयात के लिए संचालक खाद्य से अनुमति लेना आवश्यक नहीं है, किन्तु आयातक को इस किस्म के धान आयात करने की सूचना संबंधित जिले के खाद्य नियंत्रक या खाद्य अधिकारी को देना होगा। खाद्य विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि धान उपार्जन अवधि के दौरान सीमावर्ती राज्यों से धान लाकर राज्य के उपार्जन केन्द्रों में समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचने की आशंका बनी रहती है। इसलिए धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में अन्य राज्यों के अवैध धान की आवक एवं बिक्री को रोकने के लिए राज्य शासन द्वारा अन्य राज्यों से बिना अनुमति के धान आयात पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। कोई भी राइस मिलर अथवा धान के व्यापारी, कमीशन एजेंट, आगामी आदेश तक अन्य राज्यों से धान लाने कलेक्टर अथवा सीधे संचालक खाद्य को आवेदन देना होगा। इनकी अनुमति जारी होने के उपरान्त ही धान का आयात किया जा सकेगा। खाद्य विभाग ने सभी कलेक्टरों को राइस मिलों के धान एवं चावल के स्टाक का सत्यापन 20 नवंबर की स्थिति में अनिवार्य रूप से कराए।

