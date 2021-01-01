पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

GPM में भालू का हमला:सड़क पर देवरानी-जेठानी पर किया भालू ने हमला, एक की आंख निकाल ले गया, दूसरी की पीठ पर किया वार

गौरेला6 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही जिले में भालू ने हमला कर दो महिलाओं को घायल कर दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही जिले में भालू ने हमला कर दो महिलाओं को घायल कर दिया।
  • गौरेला के देवगवा पंचायत की घटना, दोनों महिलाएं अपने गांव से जा रही थी उमरिया गांव
  • लोग शोर मचाते हुए पहुंचे तो भाग निकला भालू, दोनों महिलाएं गंभीर हालत में बिलासपुर रेफर

छत्तीसगढ़ के नए जिले गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही (GPM) में भालू ने दो महिलाओं पर हमला कर दिया। इस दौरान भालू ने एक महिला की आंख निकाल ली, जबकि दूसरे की पीठ पर वार किया। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने मदद के लिए शोर मचाया। शोर सुनकर लोग पहुंचे तो भालू वहां से भाग गया। भालू के हमले में घायल दोनों महिलाओं की हालत गंभीर हैं। उन्हें बिलासपुर रेफर किया गया है। घटना गौरेला क्षेत्र की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, ग्राम देवगवा पंचायत बदरौडी निवासी लीलावती यादव और ब्रिस्पतिया यादव दोनों रिश्ते में देवरानी और जेठानी हैं। वह रोज की तरह अपने काम पर उमरिया गांव जा रही थीं। इसी दौरान दोपहर में अचानक भालू ने हमला कर दिया। भालू ने लीलावती के चेहरे पर पंजा मारा जिसके चलते उनकी एक आंख बाहर निकल आई। इस दौरान ब्रिस्पतिया जान बचाकर भागी तो भालू ने उसकी पीठ पर हमला कर दिया।

कांग्रेस नेताओं ने की महिलाओं की मदद
दोनों महिलाओं का शोर सुनकर आसपास के ग्रामीण एकत्र हो गए और जोर-जोर से आवाज लगाने लगे। इसके चलते भालू डरकर भाग गया। दोनों महिलाओं को जिला अस्पताल लेकर गए, लेकिन वहां हालत गंभीर देख रेफर कर दिया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मनोज गुप्ता, जनपद अध्यक्ष प्रताप मरावी सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौके पर पहुंचे और वाहन का इंतजाम कराकर महिलाओं को अस्पताल भिजवाया।

