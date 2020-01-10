पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिलाई में दो घटनाओं पर बवाल:कोरोना मरीज ने स्वास्थ्यकर्मी के हाथ पर काटा, बदसलूकी से गुस्साए डॉक्टर्स ने सीएमओ दफ्तर घेरा

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
फोटो दुर्ग की है। डॉक्टर्स नियमितीकरण और कोविड से मौत होने पर परिवार को आर्थिक सुरक्षा देने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
  • भिलाई के चंदूलाल चंद्राकर कोविड सेंटर का मामला, घटना का कारण पता लगाया जा रहा
  • एक दूसरे मामले में जिला प्रशासन के कर्मचारी और डॉक्टर का विवाद, काम बंद कर चुके हैं कई डॉक्टर

भिलाई में मंगलवार दोपहर एक कोविड सेंटर में मरीज और स्वास्थ्य कर्मी के बीच विवाद हो गया। मामला चंदूलाल चंद्राकर कोविड केयर सेंटर का है। यहां गुस्से में आकर एक कोविड संक्रमित मरीज ने सुमीत नाम के स्वास्थ्य के कर्मी के हाथ पर दांतों से काट लिया। अब सुमीत का इलाज कराया जा रहा है। मामले की जांच कोविड सेंटर के प्रभारी कर रहे हैं कि आखिर किन परिस्थितियों में घटना हुई। संविदा पर काम कर रहे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी और डॉक्टर पहले ही नियमितीकरण के मुद्दे को लेकर काम बंद किए हुए हैं। इस घटना ने उनके गुस्से को बढ़ा दिया है।

केस-2: बदसलूकी के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन
दूसरी तरफ सोमवार को जिला प्रशासन के एसडीएम स्तर के अधिकारी के रीडर और भिलाई के डॉक्टर के बीच बातचीत का एक ऑडियो वायरल हुआ। इसमें संतोष त्रिपाठी नाम का जिला प्रशासन का कर्मचारी डॉ. संजू दूबे को धमका रहा है। दरअसल, संतोष त्रिपाठी कोविड पॉजिटिव आए, लेकिन एक और जांच में रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ गई। डॉक्टर ने पुख्ता जांच करने के लिए कहा और त्रिपाठी होम आइसोलेशन की अनुमति को लेकर अड़ गए।

संतोष ने डॉक्टर की खटिया खड़ी करने की धमकी दी और अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया। इसी मामले में मंगलवार को कई डॉक्टर्स ने काम बंद कर दिया और सीएमओ का दफ्तर घेरकर अब दोषी पर कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं। जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी मामला शांत करवाने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं। मगर डॉक्टर्स फिलहाल मानने को राजी नहीं।

