स्टील प्लांट में हादसा:लोहे के पाइप के नीचे दबने से महिला श्रमिक की मौत, दो अन्य घायल; पोकलेन की टक्कर से गिरे थे पाइप

भिलाई13 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई स्टील प्लांट (BSP) मंगलवार सुबह हुए हादसे में एक महिला श्रमिक की मौत हो गई। जबकि दो महिला श्रमिक घायल हो गई हैं।
  • SMS-2 कास्टर शॉप के पास हुई घटना, पोकलेन से सफाई का काम चल रहा था
  • लैडल में मसाला भरने का काम कर रहीं थी महिला श्रमिक, एक की हालत गंभीर

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई स्टील प्लांट (BSP) मंगलवार सुबह हुए हादसे में एक महिला श्रमिक की मौत हो गई। जबकि दो महिला श्रमिक घायल हो गई हैं। इनमें से एक की हालत गंभीर है। घायल महिलाओं को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां से एक को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद घर भेज दिया गया। भट्टी थाना प्रभारी भूषण एक्का ने घटना की पुष्टि की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, घटना SMS-2 में कास्टर शॉप के पास की है। RED की तीन महिला ठेका श्रमिक श्याम कुंवर बाई (48), मीराबाई (46) और रामेश्वरी साहू (52) लैडल में मसाला भरने का काम कर रही थी। पास ही में पोकलेन से सफाई का काम चल रहा था। इस दौरान पोकलेन के चालक का ध्यान वहां खड़े लोहे के भारी पाइप की ओर नहीं गया। पोकलेन से टकराने के कारण लोहे के पाइप नीचे गिर गए जिसके नीचे दबने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई जबकि दो अन्य घायल हो गई।

सिर पर चोट लगने से हुई महिला श्रमिक की मौत
सिर पर गंभीर चोटें आने की वजह से श्याम कुंवर बाई की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। रामेश्वरी साहू को हल्की चोटें आने की वजह से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सेक्टर 9 अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई। वहीं मीराबाई को गंभीर चोटें आने की वजह से वार्ड में भर्ती कर दिया गया।

