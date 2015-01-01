पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब मिला सम्मान:भिलाई की संस्था को 2020 का छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार का घासीदास सम्मान, राज्योत्सव में मिलना था

रायपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सामाजिक चेतना और अनुसूचित जाति उत्थान के लिए काम करने वाली संस्थाओं और लोगों को हर वर्ष यह सम्मान दिया जाता है।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने गुरु घासीदास सेवा समिति को किया सम्मानित
  • सम्मान की घोषणा नहीं होने पर भाजपा कर चुकी है प्रदर्शन

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार का प्रतिष्ठित गुरु घासीदास सामाजिक चेतना एवं अनुसूचित जाति उत्थान सम्मान भिलाई सेक्टर-6 की एक संस्था को दिया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने गुरु घासीदास सेवा समिति को वर्ष 2020 का यह सम्मान प्रदान किया।

मुख्यमंत्री निवास में आयोजित सादे समारोह में गुरु घासीदास सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष संतकुमार केशकर और अन्य पदाधिकारियों को शॉल-श्रीफल के साथ प्रमाणपत्र और पुरस्कार राशि के रूप में दो लाख रुपए का चेक प्रदान किया।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, बाबा गुरु घासीदास के बताए मार्ग का अनुसरण करते हुए सामाजिक उत्थान के क्षेत्र में जो कार्य किया जा रहा है वह सराहनीय हैं।

यह सम्मान हर साल राज्य स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर एक नवम्बर को प्रदान किया जाता है। इस बार राज्योत्सव में इसकी घोषणा नहीं हुई। इसको लेकर अनुसूचित जाति समाज में भारी नाराजगी दिखी थी।

भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा ने इसके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किए। भाजपा नेताओं का कहना था, सरकार गुरु घासीदास के नाम पर स्थापित इस सम्मान को खत्म करना चाहती है। हालांकि सरकार का कहना था, बेहद कम आवेदन आने की वजह से चयन समिति ने इसकी तारीख बढ़ा दी थी। इसकी वजह से राज्योत्सव पर इसकी घोषणा नहीं हो पाई।

सम्मान समारोह के दौरान पुरस्कार चयन समिति के अध्यक्ष एवं नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ. शिवकुमार डहरिया, आदिम जाति तथा अनुसूचित जाति विकास मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम, आदिम जाति तथा अनुसूचित जाति विकास विभाग के सचिव डीडी सिंह, गुरु घासीदास साहित्य एवं संस्कृति अकादमी के पदाधिकारी केपी खाण्डे, डॉ. जेआर सोनी, राजश्री सद्भावना सेवा समिति की अध्यक्ष शकुन डहरिया, पार्षद सुंदर लाल जोगी आदि उपस्थित थे।

