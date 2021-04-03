पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Bhupesh Baghel | Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel CM Delhi Two Day Visit; Likely To Meets Congress Senior Leaders And Union Ministers

CM गये दिल्ली:तीन केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से मुलाकात कर सड़क, एयर कार्गो और धान के मुद्दे पर बात करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री, कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं साथ संगठन पर चर्चा

रायपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल इन दिनों कांग्रेस की केंद्रीय राजनीति में भी खासे सक्रिय दिख रहे हैं। उन्होंने राहुल गांधी को फिर से राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनाए जाने की मांग उठाई है।
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल इन दिनों कांग्रेस की केंद्रीय राजनीति में भी खासे सक्रिय दिख रहे हैं। उन्होंने राहुल गांधी को फिर से राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनाए जाने की मांग उठाई है।
  • दो दिन के प्रवास पर दिल्ली गए हैं मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश
  • 60 लाख मीट्रिक टन चावल लेने का मामला उठेगा

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल दो दिन के दिल्ली प्रवास के लिए रवाना हो गए। वे वहां कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ एक विशेष बैठक में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं। हालांकि इस दौरान वे तीन केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से मुलाकात कर प्रदेश में सड़क, एयर कार्गो और केंद्रीय पूल में चावल लेने के विवाद पर बातचीत करेंगे।

रायपुर हवाई अड्डे पर प्रेस से बात करते ह़ुए मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, दिल्ली प्रवास के दौरान वे केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गड़करी, खाद्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल और नागर उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी से मुलाकात करेंगे। इस दौरान प्रदेश की सड़क परियोजनाओं में तेजी लाने के साथ ही रायपुर में एयर कार्गो मेंटिनेंस केंद्र के संबंध में बातचीत होनी है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, खाद्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से मुलाकात कर अतिरिक्त चावल के निपटान पर भी बात होगी। उन्होंने कहा, केंद्र सरकार ने 60 लाख मीट्रिक टन चावल लेने की सैद्धांतिक सहमति दी है। इसमें राज्य की जरूरतों का चावल भी शामिल है। लेकिन अभी तक 24 लाख मीट्रिक टन की ही अनुमति मिल पाई है। पिछली बार केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से फोन पर चर्चा हुई थी। अब मुलाकात कर इस पर बात की जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने उम्मीद जताई कि जल्दी ही इसका रास्ता निकल आएगा।

असम चुनाव की रणनीति पर भी बैठक

मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया, प्रवास के दौरान कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ भी बैठक होगी। बताया जा रहा है कि इस बैठक में संगठन के बारे में चर्चा होनी है। इसके अलावा असम विधानसभा चुनाव के आंतरिक सर्वे और पार्टी की रणनीति की बावत भी बातचीत होनी है।कांग्रेस ने भूपेश बघेल को असम में पार्टी का सीनियर ऑब्जर्वर बनाकर समन्वय और प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

