विपक्ष का हमला:भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने कहा- सत्ता के नशे में इतना न डूबें CM कि न्याय की गुहार लगाते लोग ही नजर न आएं

विष्णु देव साय की फाइल फोटो। सरकार को लेकर पिछले कुछ समय से विपक्ष आक्रामक रुख अपनाए हुए है।
  • विष्णु देव साय ने कहा कि 22 महीनों में ही अन्याय इतना बढ़ गया है कि लोग आत्महत्या करने CM आवास पहुंच रहे हैं

छत्तीसगढ़ भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णु देव साय ने कहा है कि बघेल सरकार न्याय के नाम पर राजनीति कर रही है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल सत्ता के नशे में इतना न डूबें कि न्याय की गुहार लगाते लोग ही उन्हें नज़र न आएं। सरकार अन्याय के मामलों पर अंकुश लगाने की पहल करे। 22 महीनों में ही अन्याय इतना बढ़ गया है कि प्रदेशभर के लोग आत्महत्या करने मुख्यमंत्री निवास पहुंच रहे हैं। यह चिंता का विषय है और सरकार के सामने बड़ा प्रश्न भी खड़ा करता है कि कब होगा न्याय?

ये है पूरा मामला
करीब 4 महीने पहले मांढर गांव में आशीष डहरिया नाम के युवक की मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस ने इसे सुसाइड का मामला बताया था। उधर, परिजनों का दावा है कि आशीष के शरीर पर चोट के निशान हैं। इसलिए हत्या के एंगल से जांच हो और पोस्टमार्टम सार्वजनिक रूप से किया जाए। कई दिनों से जब मृतक के परिजन की किसी ने नहीं सुनी तो आत्मदाह करने की कोशिश में वे रायपुर आकर मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर बैठ गए थे।

विष्णु देव ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री बघेल इन ग्रामीणों से मिलने के बजाय मरवाही जीत के जश्न में मशगूल थे। नाराज़ ग्रामीणों ने मुख्यमंत्री निवास के सामने सामूहिक रूप से आत्मदाह करने की चेतावनी दी थी। ‘अब होगा न्याय’ का सियासी शोर मचाकर प्रदेश के लोगों के साथ यह सरकार केवल छलावा और धोखाधड़ी कर रही है। प्रदेश सरकार अपनी कार्यशैली में समय रहते सुधार कर ले अन्यथा प्रदेशभर में अन्याय से पीड़ितों का आक्रोश कभी भी ज्वालामुखी की शक्ल ले लेगा।

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को कांग्रेस का जवाब
कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता धनंजय सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा कि सत्ता का अहंकार तो पीएम मोदी और भाजपा का दिख रहा है। कैसे 2500 रुपए में धान खरीदी पर रोक लगाई, किसान सम्मान निधि से किसानों को वंचित किया, प्रधानमंत्री मजदूर कल्याण योजना से छत्तीसगढ़ को बाहर किया, धान खरीदने के लिए मांगी गई बोरा गठानों पर रोक लगाई, ये सत्ता का अहंकार है।

