शिकायतों के बाद फैसला:रमन सरकार के कार्यकाल में नवा रायपुर में हुए खर्च का ऑडिट कराएगी भूपेश सरकार

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 10 साल के कामकाज का लेखा-जोखा देखा जाएगा
  • अनुमानत: 2010 से अब तक 5 हजार करोड़ खर्च

नवा रायपुर को बसाने में पिछली भाजपा सरकार के कार्यकाल में जितनी भी रकम खर्च की गई है, अब उसका ऑडिट होगा और एक-एक पैसे का हिसाब-किताब लिया जाएगा। नवा रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण (एनआरडीए) के सीईओ ने लोकल फंड एवं आडिट (स्थानीय निधि संपरीक्षा) विभाग को पत्र लिखकर ऑडिट करने के लिए कहा है। यह आग्रह भी किया गया है कि ऑडिट रिपोर्ट तीन माह के भीतर दी जाए। शासन का आंकलन है कि 2010 से लेकर अब तक नवा रायपुर के विकास में 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए गए हैं। इसमें 99 प्रतिशत राशि पिछली भाजपा सरकार के कार्यकाल में खर्च हुई है।

एनआरडीए के सीईओ ने स्टेट ऑडिट विभाग के संचालक को पत्र लिखकर 10 साल के खर्च का ऑडिट करने के लिए कहा है। बता दें कि नवा रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण, सरकारी अनुदान काम करने वाला एक स्वतंत्र निकाय है, लेकिन अब यह ऑडिट के लिए नोटिफाइड यूनिट में शामिल हो गया है। वर्ष 2009-10 के बाद से इसकी आय-व्यय का ऑडिट नहीं हो पाया है। इस दौरान केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों की तरफ से मिली एक बड़ी रकम का उपयोग किया गया है। इन खर्चों को लेकर एनआरडीए नई सरकार के निशाने पर रहा है। नवा रायपुर में बड़े पैमाने पर वित्तीय अनियमितता की शिकायतें लोक आयोग तथा अन्य सरकारी एजेंसियों में दर्ज हैं। इन पर अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

अब तक खर्च (करोड़ रु. में)

  • सड़क निर्माण प्रोजेक्ट - 1500
  • बिजली व स्ट्रीट लाइट - 345
  • पार्क, गार्डन व सरोवर - 140
  • पौध रोपण - 18
  • शासकीय भवनों का निर्माण - 750
  • साइकिल ट्रैक व प्रोजेक्ट - 10
  • बीआरटीएस प्रोजेक्ट - 179

अब ऑडिट रिपोर्ट आने पर एनआरडीए में हुई इन अनियमितताओं की विस्तृत जानकारी सामने आएगी, साथ ही कार्रवाई में भी की जा सकेगी। इस आधार पर आडिट विभाग ने अब तक 2008-09, और 2009-10 का आडिट कर लिया है। उस रिपोर्ट के हवाले से एनआरडीए ने बाद के वर्षों का भी करने कहा है। यह रिपोर्ट विस के बजट सत्र में पेश की जाएगी।

भारी खर्च के आगे आमदनी नहीं के बराबर
एनआरडीए के भारी भरकम खर्च के आगे आमदनी नहीं के बराबर रह गई है। इसके चलते बीते दो सालों में कई योजनाओं को बंद करना पड़ा है। तो कुछ योजनाओं के काम की गति को कम करना पड़ा है। विभागीय मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर ने आय बढ़ाने के लिए नई योजनाएं शरू की हैं। साथ ही बसाहट बढ़ाने के लिए जमीन की दर भी घटाई गई है।

