राजधानी में वारदात:रायपुर से सांकरा जा रही दंपती से पर्स छीना, 4 लाख के जेवर लूटकर भागे बाइक सवार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
रायपुर से सांकरा जा रहे एक दंपती से शुक्रवार रात 9.30 बजे धरसींवा के पास लूट हो गई। दंपती मोपेड पर सवार थे। लुटेरे बाइक से उनके पीछे आए और पीछे बैठे लुटेरे ने झपट्टा मारकर महिला के हाथों से पर्स छीन लिया। पर्स में 4 लाख का जेवर थे। पर्स छिनने के बाद लुटेरे बिलासपुर की ओर भाग निकल गए। वारदात से सकपकाए पति-पत्नी ने मदद के लिए चीख पुकार मचाई। आवाज सुनकर आसपास रहने वाले इकट्ठा हुए। पुलिस ने सूचना मिलते ही आसपास नाकेबंदी की, लेकिन देर रात तक लुटेरों को कोई सुराग नहीं मिला।

पुलिस ने बताया कि हांडीपारा के राजेश कश्यप का सांकरा में पुश्तैनी मकान है। वे त्योहार मनाने घर जा रहे थे। परिवार के बाकी सदस्य पहुंच चुके थे। राजेश अपनी पत्नी के साथ निकले। पुलिस के अनुसार सिलतरा से बाइक सवार दो युवक उनका पीछा करते आए। धरसींवा के थोड़ा पहले सूनसान जगह पर लुटेरों की बाइक उनकी मोपेड के पास पहुंची। इसके पहले कि पति-पत्नी कुछ समझते बाइक में पीछे बैठे लुटेरे ने झपट्टा मारकर पर्स छीन लिया। राजेश की पत्नी ने पर्स को अपने कंधे पर लटकाया था। पर्स छिनने के बाद उनकी बाइक तेजी से बिलासपुर की ओर निकल गई। पति-पत्नी हड़बड़ा गए। वे इतने डर गए थे कि लुटेरों का पीछा नहीं कर पाए। उन्होंने मदद के लिए आवाज लगाई। वहां एक-दो मकान थे। आवाज सुनकर वहां रहने वाले आए। उस समय तक लुटेरे उनकी आंखों से दूर जा चुके थे। ग्रामीणों की समझाइश के बाद वे तुरंत धरसींवा थाना गए। फिर लूट की सूचना दी। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर शहर से भी पुलिस अधिकारी आनन-फानन में वहां पहुंचे। सायबर सेल की टीम भी जांच में जुट गई है।

