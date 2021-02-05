पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंबिकापुर में बर्ड फ्लू:फार्म में तीन दिन से हो रही थी मुर्गियों की मौत, सैंपल रिपोर्ट आने से पहले मैनपाट महोत्सव में वहीं से प्रदर्शनी के लिए भेजे गए

अंबिकापुर32 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर स्थित सरकारी फार्म में बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है। इसके बाद 21 हजार से ज्यादा मुर्गे-मुर्गियों को नष्ट किया जाएगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर स्थित सरकारी फार्म में बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है। इसके बाद 21 हजार से ज्यादा मुर्गे-मुर्गियों को नष्ट किया जाएगा।
  • पशु चिकित्सा विभाग के सकालो स्थित पोल्ट्री फार्म में 8 फरवरी को भेजे गए थे सैंपल
  • इसके बाद महोत्सव में स्टॉल भी लगाया, रोजाना अंडों की फुटकर बिक्री भी जारी रखी

छत्तीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर में पशु चिकित्सा विभाग के सरकारी फार्म में बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है। पुणे से इसको लेकर रिपोर्ट आई है। फार्म में बर्ड फ्लू की आशंका के बावजूद सरकारी अफसरों ने लापरवाही की हद पार कर दी। फार्म में 3 दिन से लगातार मुर्गियों की मौत हो रही थी। सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जाने के बावजूद रिपोर्ट आने से पहले ही मैनपाट महोत्सव में फार्म की मुर्गियों को प्रदर्शनी के लिए भेजा और फार्म से लगातार फुटकर अंडों की बिक्री जारी रखी।

दरअसल, सकालो स्थित पोल्ट्री फार्म में 5 फरवरी से रोजाना 50 मुर्गियों की मौत हो रही थी। इस पर 8 फरवरी को सैंपल लेकर भोपाल स्थित लैब में भेजे गए। वहां से 11 फरवरी को रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ गई। इसके बाद रिपोर्ट पुणे भेजी गई, जहां से सोमवार को आई रिपोर्ट में H-5 N-1 एविना इन्फ्लुएंजा वायरस की पुष्टि हो गई। इससे पहले 8 फरवरी को रायपुर से निरीक्षण के लिए पहुंची टीम ने माना था कि मुर्गियों की मौत अव्यवस्था के कारण हो रही है।

हर दिन 100 से अधिक अंडों की फुटकर बिक्री की गई

हालांकि भोपाल से निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद भी बर्ड फ्लू की आशंका बनी हुई थी। बावजूद इसके विभागीय अफसरों ने लापरवाही जारी रखी और 12 से 14 फरवरी तक मैनपाट महोत्सव में विभाग का स्टॉल लगा दिया। उसी स्टॉल में प्रदर्शनी के लिए फार्म से ही मुर्गे और अंडे की सप्लाई की गई। इसके अलावा पोल्ट्री फार्म से होने वाली अंडों की फुटकर बिक्री भी लगातार जारी रखी। अनुमान के अनुसार फार्म से हर रोज 100 से अधिक फुटकर अंडों की बिक्री होती है।

अब 21 हजार से ज्यादा मुर्गे-मुर्गियां और चूजे किए जाएंगे नष्ट

पोल्ट्री फार्म में इस समय शंकर ब्रीड के 1104 मुर्गे-मुर्गियां, 2429 ब्लैक रॉक के मुर्गे-मुर्गिंया मौजूद हैं। साथ ही 18 हजार चूजे और 6 हजार अंडों में भी संक्रमण की पुष्टि होने के बाद नष्ट किए जाएंगे। वहीं मुर्गियों के 10 शेड में मौजूद हर सामान को जलाकर नष्ट किया जाएगा। इसमें मुर्गियों का दाना, दवाइयां, बर्तन भी शामिल है। इसके चलते विभाग को एक करोड़ से अधिक रुपए का नुकसान होने का अनुमान है।

