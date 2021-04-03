पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्ड फ्लू का डर !:अब बलौदाबाजार में उड़ते हुए सड़क पर गिरी चिड़िया; डॉक्टर बोले- चोट के कारण मौत होने की आशंका

पलारी22 दिन पहले
  • पलारी से करीब 5 किमी दूर कोसमंदी अमेरा की घटना, डर के चलते लोगों ने हाथ ही नहीं लगाया
  • सूचना पर करीब एक घंटे बाद टीम पहुंची तो चिड़िया गायब थी, किसी जानवर के खा लेने की आशंका

छत्तीसगढ़ बलौदाबाजार में एक चिड़िया की मौत हो गई। चिड़िया बुधवार सुबह उड़ते हुए सड़क पर गिरी और मर गई। बर्ड फ्लू के डर के चलते किसी ने चिड़िया को हाथ तक नहीं लगाया। सूचना मिलने पर करीब एक घंटे पर पशु चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम पहुंची तो चिड़िया वहां नहीं थी। आशंका है कि कोई जानवर उसे उठाकर ले गया होगा।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मुख्यालय से 5 किमी दूर ग्राम कोसमंदी अमेरा मार्ग पर बुधवार सुबह करीब 7 बजे एक छोटी चिड़िया आचनक फड़फड़ाते हुए सड़क पर गिरी और वहीं उसकी मौत हो गई। वहां से निकल रहे लोगो ने चिड़िया को गिरते और मरते हुए देखा तो दहशत में आ गए। बर्ड फ्लू के डर के कारण कोई पास भी नहीं गया।

चिड़िया के पीछे हिस्से में चोट के निशान
वही उपसंचालक पशु चिकित्सक डॉ. सीके पांडेय का कहना है कि बर्ड फ्लू का अभी तक कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है। फोटो देखने पर चिड़िया के पीछे हिस्से में चोट के निशान दिखाई दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में आशंका है कि कहीं टकराने के कारण उसे ज्यादा चोट लगी हो और वह फड़फड़ाते हुए नीचे गिर पड़ी हो। वहीं उसकी मौत हो गई।

