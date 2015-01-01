पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्तियां:बीजेपी ने एनटीआर की बेटी पुरंदेश्वरी को बनाया छग प्रभारी, नितिन सह प्रभारी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डी पुरंदेश्वरी।

भाजपा हाईकमान ने सभी राज्यों व केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के लिए प्रदेश प्रभारी और सह प्रभारी की नियुक्ति कर दी है। पूर्व प्रभारी अनिल जैन को हटाकर डी पुरंदेश्वरी को छत्तीसगढ़ का प्रभारी बनाया गया है। इनको ओडिशा की भी जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

एनटीआर की बेटी 2004 में केंद्र में मनमोहन सरकार में विधि और एचआरडी राज्य मंत्री थीं। उसके बाद वह भाजपा में शामिल हुई। बांकीपुर पटना से चार बार के विधायक नितिन नवीन को सह प्रभारी बनाया गया है। वे भाजयुमो के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री और बिहार प्रदेश भाजयुमो के अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। पिछले महीने ही बीएल संतोष ने भी प्रदेश कार्यसमिति की वर्चुअल बैठक ली थी। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रदेश की राजनीतिक स्थिति की समीक्षा की थी। पुरंदेश्वरी प्रदेश की पहली महिला प्रभारी होंगी। इससे पहले कभी भी किसी महिला को छत्तीसगढ़ का प्रभार नहीं मिला था। दूसरी तरफ, पहली बार ही प्रदेश में सह प्रभारी की भी नियुक्ति की गई है। नितिन नवीन चार बार के विधायक तो हैं ही साथ ही वे भाजयुमो में राष्ट्रीय और प्रदेश स्तर पर जिम्मेदारी संभाल चुके हैं।

आगामी चुनाव को लेकर अभी से तैयारी
भाजपा अभी से पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव का दाग धोने के लिए हर स्तर पर तैयारी कर रही है। इससे पहले छत्तीसगढ़ में अनिल जैन प्रभारी थे। पिछला विधानसभा चुनाव इनके ही नेतृत्व में लड़ा गया था, जिसमें भाजपा को करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। भाजपा महज 15 सीटों पर सिमट गई थी। फिलहाल 90 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में भाजपा के 14 विधायक हैं। बता दें कि चार माह पहले ही भाजपा ने छत्तीसगढ़ में विष्णुदेव साय को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया था। नए अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति के साथ ही छत्तीसगढ़ में नए प्रदेश प्रभारी की नियुक्ति को लेकर चर्चाएं शुरू हो गई थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें