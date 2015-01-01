पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • BJP Blaming Congress Government For Five Deaths In Kendri Village Of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh And Dharamlal Kaushik Will Go To The House Of The Dead Tomorrow

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौतों पर सियासत गर्म:एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की मौत के लिये भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को बताया जिम्मेदार, कल केन्द्री गांव जाएंगे रमन सिंह

रायपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केन्द्री गांव के इसी घर में मंगलवार सुबह कमलेश साहू के परिवार के शव मिले थे।
  • मंगलवार को केन्द्री गांव में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों के शव मिले थे
  • मां-पत्नी और बच्चों की हत्या कर आत्महत्या करने की बात सामने आई थी

रायपुर के केन्द्री गांव में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत के मामले में राजनीति गर्म हो गई है। भाजपा ने राज्य सरकार को घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार बताया है। गुरुवार को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह समेत प्रदेश भाजपा के सीनियर नेता मृतक के परिजनों से मुलाकात करने केन्द्री गांव जाएंगे।

वे मृतक के रिश्तेदारों और पड़ोसियों से मिलकर घटना की जानकारी लेंगे। भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष सह पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉक्टर रमन सिंह, विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक और पूर्व कृषि मंत्री चंद्रशेखर साहू 19 नवम्बर को दोपहर बाद 12.30 बजे केन्द्री गांव के लिए रवाना होंगे।

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय और नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक ने इस हृदयविदारक घटना को लेकर प्रदेश सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने इस घटना के लिए सीधे तौर पर प्रदेश सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहराया और इस मामले की स्वतंत्र एजेंसी से जांच कराने की मांग की है।

मंगलवार सुबह मिले थे पांच शव

राजधानी पास केन्द्री गांव में मंगलवार की सुबह एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों के शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई थी। शुरुआती जांच में चला था कि गांव के 32 साल के कमलेश साहू ने अपनी 60 साल की मां ललिया बाई, पत्नी प्रमिला साहू, बेटी कीर्ति और बेटे नरेंद्र की हत्या के बाद फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी।

वेल्डिंग का काम करता था कमलेश

मृतक कमलेश साहू नवा रायपुर में वेल्डिंग का काम करता था। जबकि पत्नी मजदूरी करती थी। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक, परिवार बीमारी से परेशान था। लॉकडाउन की वजह से काम में कमी आई तो कमलेश परेशान रहने लगा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें