युद्धवीर जूदेव ने कहा:15 साल आईएएस पर निर्भर रही भाजपा सरकार, हमें गलतियों से सीख लेनी चाहिए

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • जहां उपयोगिता रहेगी, वहां रहूंगा, पार्टी पर फिर हमला
  • भाजपा में कोई आकर्षक या आक्रामक नेतृत्व फिलहाल अभी नहीं

भाजपा से दो बार के विधायक और संसदीय सचिव रहे युद्धवीर सिंह जूदेव ने एक नया वीडियो जारी कर फिर नेतृत्व पर हमला बोला है। युद्धवीर ने कहा है कि भाजपा की सरकार 15 साल तक आईएएस पर डिपेंडेंट रही। आईएएस ही भाजपा सरकार में सबकुछ थे। हमें अपनी गलतियों से सीख लेनी चाहिए। कांग्रेस प्रवेश की अटकलों पर जूदेव ने कहा कि कहां रहेंगे या कहां जाएंगे, यह भविष्य की गर्त में है। जहां उपयोगिता रहेगी, वहां रहेंगे। इस संबंध में पूर्व मंत्री बृजमोहन अग्रवाल व उनकी टीम में ऊपर बात पहुंचाई है, ऐसा पता चला है। युद्धवीर ने कहा है कि भाजपा सरकार में प्राधिकरण और आयोग में आईएएस या अन्य अधिकारियों को अध्यक्ष बनाया जाता था। जीवनभर कलेक्टरी करो और अंत में लालबत्ती पाओ। आज उन पदों पर नेता और विधायक एडजस्ट हो रहे हैं। यदि आईएएस अच्छा प्रशासन चला सकते हैं, फिर तो मुख्य सचिव से अच्छा मुख्यमंत्री कोई हो ही नहीं सकता। युद्धवीर ने कहा कि उन्होंने जो भी बात रखी है, वह कार्यकर्ताओं के हित में रखी है। भाजपा को एक आकर्षक और आक्रामक नेतृत्व की जरूरत है, जो वर्तमान में भाजपा में अभी तक ऊपर नहीं आ पाया है। कार्यकर्ता घर बैठ गए हैं। उनमें कोई जोश और ऊर्जा लाने वाला नहीं रहा। ये वही कार्यकर्ता हैं, जिन्होंने 2000 से 2003 में दिलीप सिंह जूदेव और अजीत जोगी की लड़ाई को अपना मानकर लड़ा था और हमारी जीत हुई थी। भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता यदि खड़ा हो जाए तो जीत का परचम लहराने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता।

संगठन महामंत्री ने रखी केंद्रीय नेतृत्व तक बात: खबर है कि पूर्व मंत्री बृजमोहन अग्रवाल और संगठन महामंत्री पवन साय ने युद्धवीर के संबंध में केंद्रीय नेतृत्व से बात की है। युद्धवीर की नाराजगी के बारे में बताया गया है। साथ ही, किसी टीम में लेने के लिए मार्गदर्शन भी मांगा गया है। इस संबंध में दोनों पदाधिकारियों की ओर से अधिकृत तौर पर कोई बयान नहीं दिया गया है। हालांकि लगातार हमलों से पार्टी में हड़कंप की स्थिति है। युद्धवीर से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की गई है।

राजस्थान, हरियाणा, इंदौर से आए, राजा बन गए
युद्धवीर ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में पहली बार छत्तीसगढ़वासियों की सरकार देखने को मिल रही है। कांग्रेस के मंत्री-मुख्यमंत्री छत्तीसगढ़ के त्योहार मना रहे हैं, छत्तीसगढ़ की संस्कृति को अपना रहे हैं, त्योहारों में छुट्टियां घोषित की जा रही हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ की खुशबू आ रही है। इसके विपरीत भाजपा में 15 साल में जमीन से जुड़ा कोई नेता मंत्री नहीं रहा। कुछ के पुरखे राजस्थान से आए, कुछ के हरियाणा और इंदौर से आए। यहां व्यापार किया। विधायक बने, फिर मंत्री बने और राजा बनकर घूम रहे हैं।

