मिशन 2024:भाजपा जुटा रही हर सदस्य का ब्योरा, कार-बाइक की कंपनी तक पूछ रही

रायपुर
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • देशभर में एक साथ शुरू किया गया सरल पैनल पर काम

मनोज व्यास | भाजपा अपने हर कार्यकर्ता और उसके परिवार की एक-एक बारीक जानकारी जुटा रही है। इसमें परिवार के सदस्यों के मोबाइल नंबर से लेकर उनके व्यवसाय और कार या बाइक की कंपनी तक की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। इसकी सरल पोर्टल में एंट्री की जाएगी, जिससे राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी किसी भी कार्यकर्ता के संबंध में एक क्लिक पर सभी जानकारी उपलब्ध हो सके। इस तरह पार्टी एक-एक कार्यकर्ता के साथ उनके बच्चों का भी रुझान जान सकेगी। दरअसल, देश में 60 साल तक राज करने वाली कांग्रेस का जनाधार तेजी से खिसका है। जो परिवार कांग्रेस के वोटर होते थे, उनमें अब युवा वर्ग और घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की पसंद अलग है। दिल्ली में तो दूसरी बार वोटरों ने कांग्रेस या भाजपा के बजाय आम आदमी पार्टी को जिताया। इन सभी बातों को ध्यान में रखते हुए भाजपा ने बड़ी रणनीति
पर काम शुरू कर दिया है जिससे अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ-साथ उनके परिवार के रुझान को भी परखा जाएगा। इस तरह आने वाले समय में भाजपा अपने कार्यकर्ताओं की पसंद-नापसंद को ध्यान में रखकर अपनी रणनीति बना सकेगी।

हर कार्यकर्ता पर पार्टी का ध्यान, बेटे-बेटी कहां पढ़ रहे, यह भी पूछ रहे
भाजपा संगठन के नेताओं का कहना है कि सरल पोर्टल में कार्यकर्ताओं के संबंध में बारीक जानकारी जुटाने का उद्देश्य हर कार्यकर्ता का ध्यान रखना है। मसलन, यदि किसी कार्यकर्ता का बेटा या बेटी दूसरे शहर में रहकर पढ़ाई करती है तो वहां के स्थानीय संगठन को इसकी जानकारी दी जाएगी, जिससे कोई भी परेशानी होने पर लोकल गार्जियन की तरह मदद मिल सके। इस तरह युवाओं में यह छवि बनेगी कि उनके घर के सदस्य जिस दल से जुड़े हैं, वे सबका ख्याल रखने वाली है। इसके अलावा एक-एक कार्यकर्ता की आर्थिक-सामाजिक स्थिति का पता होने पर उन्हें आगे बढ़ाने पर भी काम किया जाएगा।

विचारधारा से जोड़ने के लिए भी कवायद
सरल पोर्टल पर काम कर रहे पदाधिकारियों का यह भी कहना है कि यह पूरी कवायद आने वाले समय में कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ-साथ युवाओं को विचारधारा से जोड़ने के लिए है। एक-एक कार्यकर्ता और उनके परिवार की जानकारी होने पर सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए पार्टी यह भी ध्यान रखेगी कि देश के अलग-अलग ज्वलंत मुद्दों पर उनका ध्यान कहां पर है। किस तरह के पोस्ट कर रहे हैं या शेयर कर रहे हैं। इस तरह यह समझना आसान होगा कि किसी मुद्दे पर अपनी विचारधारा के लोगों में क्या प्रतिक्रिया है। इसे ध्यान में रखकर आगे की कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

"सरल पोर्टल के जरिए कार्यकर्ताओं और उनसे जुड़ी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। इसके लिए सभी जिलों में प्रभारियों की नियुक्ति की गई है। भाजपा परिवार से जुड़े सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का ध्यान रखने के उद्देश्य से यह जानकारी ली जा रही है।"
-विष्णुदेव साय, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भाजपा

