विधानसभा चुनाव 2023:प्रशिक्षण सत्र के बहाने भाजपा ने चुनावी तैयारी शुरू की, 50 हजार को देंगे ट्रेनिंग

रायपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • एक हजार मास्टर ट्रेनर 1 से 15 दिसंबर के बीच जिलों में देंगे प्रशिक्षण

भाजपा ने अपने प्रशिक्षण सत्र में दस विषयों के करीब एक हजार मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार किए हैं। अब ये 408 मंडलों तक पार्टी की विचारधारा लेकर जाएंगे। जिले, मंडल और बूथ मिलाकर 50 हजार लोगों से सीधा संपर्क करने का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए एक से 15 दिसंबर तक अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस बीच करीब 100 कार्यक्रम कराए जाएंगे। इसके जरिए भाजपा अपनी चुनावी तैयारी का भी आगाज करेगी। 15 साल की सत्ता जाने के बाद भाजपा ने निराश कार्यकर्ताओं में जान फूंकने के लिए नई रणनीति के साथ काम शुरू कर दिया है। पहले चरण में प्रशिक्षण सत्र के जरिए कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच मास्टर ट्रेनर भाजपा की रीति-नीति और संघर्ष की कहानी लेकर जाएंगे। सभी प्रमुख वक्ताओं ने इस बात पर फोकस किया है कि भाजपा ने अपनी विचारधारा के दम पर 2 से 303 सीटें हासिल की हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि भाजपा लंबे समय तक विपक्ष में रही है, इसलिए कार्यकर्ताओं में यह संदेश दिया जाएगा कि राज्य सरकार की गलत नीतियों के विरोध में संघर्ष कर सत्ता में वापसी की जाएगी। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय के मुताबिक रायपुर ग्रामीण, दुर्ग और भिलाई को छोड़कर सभी जिलों के अध्यक्ष तय कर दिए गए हैं। ज्यादातर में कार्यकारिणी भी बन गई है। दिवाली के बाद तीन जिलों के अध्यक्षों की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी। नई कार्यकारिणी के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं के मन में उत्साह है। राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ अब लगातार आक्रामक आंदोलन किए जाएंगे। प्रदेश प्रवक्ता अनुराग सिंहदेव ने कहा कि भाजपा एकलौती पार्टी है, जो अपनी प्रारंभ से लेकर अब तक अपनी विचारधारा पर आगे बढ़ रही है। यही भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की ताकत है। इसे बूथ स्तर तक कार्यकर्ताओं को सिखाया जाएगा।

पार्टी के इतिहास से लेकर विकास पर दी गई ट्रेनिंग
भाजपा का इतिहास एवं विकास। कार्यपद्धति एवं संगठन संरचना में भूमिका। सोशल मीडिया का उपयोग। आज के भारत की वैचारिक मुख्यधारा: भाजपा की विचारधारा। 2014 के बाद भारत की राजनीति में बदलाव: भाजपा और दायित्व। पिछले 6 साल में हुए अंत्योदय के प्रयत्न। सुरक्षा सामर्थ्य के साथ आत्मनिर्भर भारत का संकल्प। व्यक्तित्व विकास। राज्य की राजनैतिक पृष्ठभूमि एवं भाजपा की भूमिका। हमारा विचार परिवार।

5 साल बाद फिर कवायद
पांच साल पहले 2015 में भाजपा के प्रशिक्षण सत्र का आयोजन किया गया था। उसके बाद फिर से यह कवायद की जा रही है। भाजपा नेताओं के मुताबिक कांग्रेस के घोषणा पत्र के प्रभाव में आकर लोगों ने बदलाव की इच्छा से कांग्रेस को वोट दिया, लेकिन अब उन्हें यह समझ में आ गया है कि राज्य सरकार वादे पूरे करने से बच रही है।

