  BJP Will Lose Only 19 Booths, Claims Amit Jogi, Congress Bid BJP Will Lose Even After Raman, Dharam, Dharamjeet Are United

मरवाही उपचुनाव:अमित जोगी का दावा, केवल 19 बूथों पर मिलेगी कांग्रेस को लीड, कांग्रेस बोली- रमन, धरम, धर्मजीत के एक होने के बाद भी हारेगी भाजपा

3 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
निर्वाचन आयोग के मुताबिक मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव में शाम 6 बजे तक 77.25 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था।
  • चुनाव में जोगी की जकांछ का कोई उम्मीदवार ही नहीं
  • अमित और रेणु जोगी ने दिया था भाजपा को अपना समर्थन

मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव के उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत ईवीएम मशीनों में बंद हो गई है। अब हार-जीत के दावों का जोर जारी है। जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ के अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने दावा किया है, कांग्रेस को मरवाही के केवल 19 मतदान केंद्राें पर ही लीड मिलेगी।

क्योंकि यहां कांग्रेस ने भाजपा के लोगों को खरीद लिया है। तीन केंद्रों पर गोंडवाना गणतंत्र पार्टी आगे रहेगी। शेष सभी 271 मतदान केंद्रों पर भाजपा-जकांछ गठबंधन का उम्मीदवार लीड करेगा।

इधर कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता धनंजय सिंह ठाकुर ने दावा किया, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह, नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक और जकांछ विधायक धर्मजीत सिंह सहित जोगी परिवार के एक होने के बाद भी मरवाही में भाजपा प्रत्याशी गंभीर सिंह की करारी हार होगी।

ठाकुर ने कहा, मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भाजपा और भाजपा की बी टीम के सांठगांठ षड़यंत्र का पर्दाफाश हुआ है। मरवाही की जनता नकली आदिवासी को पहचान चुकी है।

धनंजय सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा, मरवाही में भाजपा और भाजपा की बी टीम पूरी ताकत से लगी रही। उसके बावजूद मरवाही की जनता का जबरदस्त रुझान कांग्रेस के पक्ष में सामने आया है। मरवाही की जनता ने कांग्रेस के पक्ष में मतदान किया है।

केवल इन बूथों पर कांग्रेस की लीड का दावा

पंड्री, चंगेरी, बरौर, सेमरदर्री, धरहर, लाटा, बस्ती, आमगाओं, नीमधा, सेमरा, गोरखपुर, कोडवाही, महोरा, बगड़ी, धोबहर- गुप्ता मोहल्ला, पथर्रा, पीपरदोल, गुल्लिदांड और नाका।

रुपए-गहने बांटने के आरोप भी

अमित जोगी ने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस ने मतदाताओं को प्रभावित करने के लिए दारू, बकरा, साड़ी, बिछिया और नकद रुपए बांटे हैं। अमित जोगी ने कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रति वोटर 15 हजार रुपया दिए जाने का भी आरोप लगाया है।

