निषाद राज जयंती:श्रीराम, सीता व लक्ष्मण को कराया नौका विहार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
हांडी तालाब में नौका विहार। - Dainik Bhaskar
हांडी तालाब में नौका विहार।

श्रीराम जब वनवास पर निकलते हैं तब एक मार्मिक प्रसंग आता है। माता सीता और लक्ष्मणजी के साथ राम जब गंगा किनारे पहुंचते हैं तो नदी पार करने केवट को पास बुलाते हैं। केवट यह कहकर मना कर देता है कि आपके स्पर्श मात्र से हिमालय जैसे कठोर पर्वत की पुत्री कोमल स्त्री बन गई थी, फिर मेरी नाव ठहरी काठ (लकड़ी) की। कहीं यह भी मुनि की स्त्री बनकर उड़ न जाए। यदि आप नदी के पार जाना चाहते हैं तो मुझे अपने पैर पखारने दें। भगवान मुस्कुराए और उसकी बात मान ली। केवट ने उनके पैर पखारकर न सिर्फ अपना उद्धार किया, बल्कि प्रभु के चरणोदक पीकर अपने पितरों को भी तार दिया। तब है और आज है... भक्त निषाद राज गुहा पूरे हिंदू समाज के लिए पूजनीय हो गए। निषाद समाज ने रविवार काे उनकी जयंती मनाई। इस मौके पर हांडी तालाब में भगवान को नौका विहार कराया। छोटे-छोटे बच्चों ने श्रीराम, सीता, लक्ष्मण आैर निषाद राज गुहा का किरदार निभाया। समाज की महिला अध्यक्ष प्रेमलता निषाद ने बताया कि हर साल यह आयोजन महादेवघाट में होता था। पहली बार शहर के अंदर किसी तालाब में यह आयोजन किया गया। इसके बाद रामसागरपारा स्थित सामाजिक भवन में समाज का वार्षिक सम्मेलन मनाया गया।

अपील - राम मंदिर बनाने हर व्यक्ति करे सहयोग
वार्षिक सम्मेलन में समाजजनाें से अपील की गई कि अयोध्या में भव्य श्रीराम मंदिर बनाने के लिए समाज का हर व्यक्ति आगे आए। भले 10 रुपए सहयोग दें, लेकिन दें। संतोष निषाद ने बताया कि मंदिर निर्माण में सहयोग जुटाने जल्द ही समाज प्रदेशभर में अभियान चलाएगा।

