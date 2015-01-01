पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंतर्राज्यीय बस टर्मिनल:इसी हफ्ते से शुरु होगा भाठागांव टर्मिनल, राजधानी में तीन-चार दिन में बसें बैन

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • पंडरी स्टैंड में बसों का आना बंद

राजधानी के भाठागांव अंतर्राज्यीय बस टर्मिनल का लोकार्पण इसी हफ्ते होगा और फिलहाल 21 नवंबर की तारीख सामने आ रही है। अंतिम तैयारी का जायजा लेने के लिए शुक्रवार को मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल के साथ महापौर एजाज ढेबर पूरे टर्मिनल का निरीक्षण करेंगे। उसके बाद तय होगा कि लोकार्पण 21 तारीख को किया जाएगा या फिर हफ्तेभर के भीतर किसी तारीख पर। लेकिन खास बात यह होगी कि लोकार्पण के एक-दो दिन के भीतर घने शहरी इलाके में बसों का प्रवेश पूरी तरह बैन कर दिया जाएगा। अर्थात बसें पंडरी स्टैंड ही नहीं, बल्कि कहीं नहीं आने दी जाएंगी। शहर में कई जगह इधर-उधर पार्क की जाने वाली बसों को भी उठाकर तगड़ा जुर्माना लगाते हुए बाहर कर दिया जाएगा। टर्मिनल के लोकार्पण के बाद बसों पर बैन से पहले जिला प्रशासन, नगर निगम, परिवहन और पुलिस अफसरों के साथ बस आपरेटर्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों के साथ बैठक होगी। इस बैठक के बाद पूरा प्लान जारी किया जाएगा कि बसों पर बैन किस तरह से लगेगा। उसी दिन तय होगा कि लोगों को भाठागांव टर्मिनल तक पहुंचाने और वहां बसों से उतरने के बाद शहर में आने के लिए लोगों को क्या साधन उपलब्ध करवाए जाएं। टर्मिनल में 300 से ज्यादा बसों की पार्किंग के इंतजाम भी है। यह इसीलिए किया गया है, ताकि शहर में बसों की पार्किंग पूरी तरह जीरो कर दी जाएगी।

49 करोड़ रुपए में बना टर्मिनल
भाठागांव में राज्य का पहला और सबसे बड़ा बस टर्मिनल 49 करोड़ में तैयार किया गया है। टर्मिनल बिल्डिंग और परिसर तैयार करने के बाद स्मार्ट सिटी ने भी यहां सौंदर्यीकरण और एयर पाल्यूशन पोल इत्यादि लगाए हैं। निगम ने मेन प्रवेश द्वार के अलावा एक बाइपास सड़क भी बनाई है। रिंग रोड से आने वाली बसें यहीं से टर्मिनल में दाखिल होंगी। रोड भी लगभग तैयार कर ली गई है।

निरीक्षण के बाद लोकार्पण
"बस टर्मिनल का लोकार्पण 21 नवंबर को चाहते हैं, लेकिन इससे पहले शुक्रवार को मुख्य सचिव के साथ निरीक्षण होगा। सभी चीजें ठीक रहीं तो तय तारीख पर लोकार्पण हो जाएगा, अन्यथा एक-दो दिन का अंतर आ सकता है।"
-एजाज ढेबर, महापौर रायपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें