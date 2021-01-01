पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन बिकेगा स्क्रैप:सरकार की कबाड़ गाड़ियों के खरीददारों को कराना होगा प्री रजिस्ट्रेशन, हर साल 1000 रुपया देना होगा शुल्क

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में पुलिस, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, राजस्व, शिक्षा और कृषि विभाग में हर साल लाखों के स्क्रेप वाहनों की नीलामी होती है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ में पुलिस, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, राजस्व, शिक्षा और कृषि विभाग में हर साल लाखों के स्क्रेप वाहनों की नीलामी होती है।
  • केंद्र सरकार की MSTC के जरिये विभागों के कबाड़ बेचने का आदेश जारी
  • ऑनलाइन नीलामी के लिए पहले 10 हजार देना होता था पंजीयन शुल्क

छत्तीसगढ़ में हर साल विभिन्न विभागों की बेकार हो चुकी गाड़ियां बिकती हैं। इसके लिए अधिकतर विभाग ही नीलामी आयोजित करते हैं। लेकिन अब सरकार इन्हें ई-नीलामी से बेचने पर जोर दे रही है। इसके लिए खरीददारों को मेटल स्क्रैप ट्रेड कॉर्पोरेशन (MSTC) के पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन पंजीयन कराना होगा। खरीदारी के लिए उन्हें एक हजार रुपए का शुल्क देना होगा। यह शुल्क एक वर्ष के लिए होगा।

राज्य सरकार ने अक्टूबर 2019 में सरकारी विभागों में बेकार पड़ी सामग्री और गाड़ियों को बेचने का फैसला किया था। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार की एजेंसी MSTC का चयन किया गया। कैबिनेट ने स्क्रैप बेचने के लिए विभागों को ऑफलाइन का भी विकल्प दिया था। अब सवा साल बाद सामने आया है कि अधिकतर विभाग बेकार हो चुकी गाड़ियों और दूसरे स्क्रैप की नीलामी खुद ही कर रहे हैं।

विभागों के साथ पत्राचार के बाद सामने आया कि MSTC की ऑनलाइन नीलामी प्रक्रिया में शामिल होने के लिए पूर्व में पंजीयन कराना पहली शर्त है। इसके लिए खरीदार को एकमुश्त 10 हजार रुपए का पंजीयन शुल्क जमा करना होता है। विभागों का कहना था, इसकी वजह से ऑनलाइन खरीदार नहीं मिलते। जो वहां हैं वे लाभकारी बोली नहीं लगाते। इसके बाद वित्त विभाग ने MSTC से बातचीत कर पंजीयन शुल्क का नया रास्ता निकाला है। अब ऑनलाइन पंजीयन के लिए एक हजार रुपए और उस पर लगने वाला GST देना होगा।

एक साल तक सभी नीलामियों में लगा सकेंगे बोली

वित्त विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया, शुल्क अदा करने के बाद पंजीयन की तारीख से एक साल तक वैधता बनी रहेगी। इस एक साल के भीतर पंजीकृत व्यक्ति राज्य सरकार के विभागों के स्क्रैप की किसी भी ऑनलाइन नीलामी में भाग ले सकेगा। एक वर्ष बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए फिर से एक हजार रुपए का शुल्क देना होगा।

अगले साल से लागू होगी केंद्रीय स्क्रैप नीति

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट भाषण में स्क्रैप नीति लाने की बात कही थी। पिछले महीने केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने 15 साल से पुराने वाहनों को नष्ट करने के नीति को मंजूरी दिया था। यह नीति एक अप्रैल 2022 से केंद्र और राज्य सरकार व उनके उपक्रमों के स्वामित्व वाले वाहनों पर लागू होगी।

