पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नक्सल के खिलाफ अभियान:बीजापुर में जवानों ने नक्सलियों के बनाए स्मारक को ध्वस्त किया; एक नक्सली गिरफ्तार

बीजापुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत बुधवार को एक नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया है। हीं दूसरी ओर नक्सलियों के बनाए स्मारक को ध्वस्त किया है। 
  • भैरमगढ़ क्षेत्र के टिंडोडी से पकड़ा, नक्सली पर आगजनी, सड़क काटने के मामले दर्ज
  • जिला बल, DRG, STF और CRPF की संयुक्त कार्रवाई, गश्त पर थे जवान

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत बुधवार को एक नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए नक्सली के ऊपर सड़क काटने और आगजनी करने जैसे मामले दर्ज हैं। जवानों ने उसे भैरमगढ़ क्षेत्र से पकड़ा। वहीं दूसरी ओर उसूर क्षेत्र में जवानों ने नक्सलियों के बनाए स्मारक को ध्वस्त किया है।

भैरमगढ़ थाने से बुधवार को जिला पुलिस बल और DRG की टीम घुड़साकल, टिंडोडी, बिरियाभूमि, उसपरी की ओर रवाना हुई थी। इस दौरान जवानों को टिंडोडी क्षेत्र में एक नक्सली के होने की सूचना मिली। घेराबंदी कर जवानों ने उसे पकड़ लिया। पकड़ा गया नक्सली टिंटोडी निवासी आशा राम लेकामी है।

नरसापुर के जंगलों में नक्सली स्मारक तोड़ा
नक्सली आशा पर टिंटोडी से मेन रोड की ओर जाने वाले पुलिया को तोड़ने, 26 अक्टूबर को टिंडोडी रोड निर्माण कार्य में लगे वाहन , मिक्सर मशीन में आगजनी का आरोप है। एक स्थाई वारंट भी लंबित है। वहीं उसूर क्षेत्र में निकली DRG, STF और CRPF जवानों ने नरसापुर के जंगलों में नक्सली स्मारक को ध्वस्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें