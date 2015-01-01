पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:खरीदी-बिक्री की वेबसाइट में कार का सौदा, कारोबारी से की सवा लाख की ऑनलाइन ठगी

रायपुर
खरीदी-बिक्री की साइट में गाड़ी बेचने का झांसा देकर ठगों ने राजेंद्र नगर इलाके के एक कारोबारी से 1.20 लाख की ठगी कर ली। कारोबारी ने साइट में कार देखकर उसमें दिए फोन पर संपर्क किया। उसके बाद कारोबारी और ठग के बीच करीब सप्ताहभर बातचीत होती रही। ठग ने बताया कि वह सेना में है। उसने सेना की आईडी भेजी। फिर कार का पूरा पेमेंट खाते में जमा करने को कहा। सेना का प्रोफाइल देखकर कारोबारी झांसे में आ गया और उसने पेमेंट कर दिया। पैसे लेेने के बाद भी आरोपी ने गाड़ी नहीं भेजी। कारोबारी ने इस दौरान कई बार संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन ठग का मोबाइल ही बंद हो गया। ठगी का शक होने पर कारोबारी अश्वनी पांडेय ने पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पुलिस ने बताया कि राजेंद्र नगर पवन विहार निवासी अश्वनी पांडेय एसी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक के कारोबारी हैं। 5 अक्टूबर को खरीदी-बिक्री की साइट में उन्होंने स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार देखी। उन्हें कार पसंद आई। उन्होंने उसमें दिए नंबर पर संपर्क किया। फोन पर कार के मालिक ने अपना नाम वी कृष्णा बताया। वी कृष्णा ने कहा कि वह हैदराबाद में है, वहां सेना में उसकी पोस्टिंग हैं। वह कार बेचना चाहता है। उसने सेना से संबंधित दस्तावेज भेजे। दस्तावेज देखकर अश्वनी को भरोसा हो गया कि वी कृष्णा सही कह रहा है। उसके बाद ठग ने अश्वनी से कहा कि वह उसके खाते में 5 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर करे।

अश्वनी ने पैसे जमा कर दिए। उसके बाद ट्रांसपोर्ट की पर्ची वाट्सएप कर ठग ने कहा कि उनकी कार रवाना हो रही है। कार पहुंचने के पहले पूरा पेमेंट कर दें। उसके बाद अश्वनी ने दो किश्तों मे ठग के बताए हुए खाते में पैसा जमा कर दिया। उसके बाद से ठग का फोन बंद हो गया। अश्वनी ने बैंक और पुलिस में शिकायत की। तब तक ठग ने खाते से पूरा पैसा निकाल चुका था। पुलिस ने जांच के बाद ठगी का केस दर्ज किया है। ट्रांजेक्शन की जानकारी और कॉल डिटेल निकाला जा रहा हैं।

गाड़ी को देखे बिना न करें सौदा
पुलिस ने लोगों से अपील की है कि किसी साइट या सोशल मीडिया में फोटो देखकर किसी चीज का सौदा न करें। खाते में पैसा जमा करने के पहले एक बार गाड़ी को प्रत्यक्ष देख लें। गाड़ी की पूरी जानकारी ले लें। उसके बाद पेमेंट करें। फोन पर बातचीत के आधार पर किसी का भरोसा न किया जाए। एसएसपी अजय यादव का कहना है सेना के जवान और अधिकारी बताकर राजस्थान का गिरोह ठगी करता है। इसके लिए सेना की आईडी का उपयोग करते हैं। यह गिरोह पूरे देश में ठगी कर रहा है। ये खाते से लेकर फोन नंबर भी फर्जी आईडी से लेते हैं, ताकि पुलिस उन तक पहुंच न सकें।
गिरोह के सदस्य जेल आते जाते रहते हैं। इसलिए उनमें जेल जाने का खौफ नहीं है। इसलिए वे खातों में सेंध लगा रहे हैं।

