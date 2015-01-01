पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस की हुई मरवाही:वोटों का फासला निर्णायक होने के साथ ही कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में होने लगा था जश्न, मुंह मीठाकर जताई खुशियां

रायपुर32 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम सोमवार को ही मरवाही-अमरकंटक पहुंच गये थे। रायपुर में रह गये पदाधिकारी बेताबी से परिणामों का इंतजार कर रहे थे।
  • कांग्रेस के झंडे लहराकर कार्यकर्ताओं ने जताई खुशी
  • रुझानों को देखकर मुख्यालय में इकट्‌ठा होती रही भीड़

कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार डॉ. केके ध्रुव ने 37 हजार से अधिक वोटों से मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव जीत लिया है। भाजपा उम्मीदवार डॉ. गंभीर सिंह के मुकाबले डॉ. ध्रुव पहले राउंड से ही बढ़त पा चुके थे। इधर राजधानी स्थित कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में इसका जश्न शुरू हो चुका था।

वोटों का अंतर बढ़ने के साथ ही कांग्रेस प्रदेश मुख्यालय राजीव भवन में कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ इकट्‌ठी होने लगी। वोटों का फासला निर्णायक बढ़त की ओर जाते ही वहां जश्न शुरू हो गया।

मरवाही में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार केके ध्रुव के मतों का अंतर 20 हजार पार करते ही कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता राजीव भवन से बाहर निकल आये। वहां कांग्रेस के झंडे लहराकर नारेबाजी की और मिठाइयां खिलाकर एक-दूसरे का मुंह मीठा किया।

मरवाही में मौजूद कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी पार्टी के वॉट्सएप ग्रुप में प्रत्येक राउंड की मतगणना के परिणाम अपडेट कर रहे थे। हर राउंड में कांग्रेस की बढ़त के साथ शहर के कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता और पदाधिकारी राजीव भवन पहुंचने लगे थे।

अपराह्न 3.45 बजे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की जीत की खबर आई। इसके बाद तो बधाइयों का तांता लगा रहा।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के प्रभारी संगठन मंत्री चंद्रशेखर शुक्ला, संचार विभाग के अध्यक्ष शैलेश नितिन त्रिवेदी, सुशील आनंद शुक्ला, धनंजय सिंह ठाकुर, इदरीश गांधी आदि के साथ कार्यकर्ताओं ने मरवाही में जीत की खुशियां साझा की।

