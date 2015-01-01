पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:केंद्र ने रोका 2.7 लाख गठान बारदाना, खरीदी पर होगा असर, राज्य ने मांगा था 3.50 लाख गठान बारदाना

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • समर्थन मूल्य पर केंद्र-राज्य का विवाद गहराता जा रहा

केंद्र सरकार और छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार के बीच पिछले साल से शुरू हुई धान खरीदी को लेकर राजनीति आज तक जारी है। इस बीच एक नया विवाद सामने आया है। केन्द्र ने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार द्वारा धान खरीदी के लिए मांगे गए बारदानों की संख्या में ही कटौती कर दी है। छत्तीसगढ़ द्वारा 3 लाख 50 हजार गठान बारदानों की मांग की गई थी जिसमें राज्य को सिर्फ 1 लाख 43 हजार गठान बारदानें ही दिए जा रहे हैं। इसे लेकर एक बार फिर केन्द्र और राज्य के बीच टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। दरअसल पिछले साल राज्य सरकार ने लगभग 18 लाख किसानों से 81 लाख टन धान खरीदा था। इस बार लगभग 85 लाख टन खरीदी का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इस खरीफ सीजन में धान खरीदी के लिए लगभग 4 लाख 75 हजार गठान बारदानों की आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए लगभग 3 लाख 50 हजार गठान नए बारदानों की व्यवस्था जूट कमिश्नर कोलकाता तथा लगभग 1 लाख 25 हजार गठान पुराने बारदाने की व्यवस्था मिलर्स एवं पीडीएस से करने की याेजना बनाई गई थी। लेकिन केन्द्र सिर्फ 1 लाख 43 हजार बारदानें ही दे रहा है। विभाग द्वारा आनन-फानन में पीडीएस और राइसमिलर्स से बारदानों की व्यवस्था करने के लिए सभी कलेक्टरों को पत्र भेजा गया। इसके बाद पीडीएस और मिलर्स से 1 लाख 63 हजार बारदानें ही उपलब्ध हो सकें हैं।

राज्य सरकार आश्वस्त थी कि हर साल की तरह इस साल भी उन्हें निर्धारित संख्या में बारदानें उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे। लेकिन केन्द्र सरकार ने धान खरीदी शुरु होने से पहले ही छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार को बड़ा झटका देते हुए दो लाख सात हजार गठान बारदानों की कटौती कर दी। इससे धान खरीदी से जुड़े विभागों की परेशानी बढ़ गई।

