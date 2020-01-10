पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना में शिक्षा:10वीं और 12वीं के छात्रों को घर बैठे पूरा करना होगा असाइनमेंट; नंबर कम आए तो स्कूल करेगा पढ़ाने की व्यवस्था

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ में 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्रों को अब घर बैठ कर हर महीने अपना असाइनमेंट पूरा करना होगा। इसे वे स्कूल में जमा करेंगे। इसी आधार पर छात्रों की कॉपियों की जांच होगी और नंबर शिक्षा मंडल की वेबसाइट पर डाले जाएंगे।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने जारी किया सभी स्कूलों को निर्देश
  • 20 नंबर का होगा असाइनमेंट, हर माह छात्रों को पूरा कर जमा करना होगा

छत्तीसगढ़ में 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्रों को अब घर बैठ कर हर महीने अपना असाइनमेंट पूरा करना होगा। इसे वे स्कूल में जमा करेंगे। इसी आधार पर छात्रों की कॉपियों की जांच होगी और नंबर शिक्षा मंडल की वेबसाइट पर डाले जाएंगे। अगर किसी छात्र के नंबर कम आए तो स्कूल उन्हें पढ़ाने की विशेष व्यवस्था करेगा।

छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की ओर से स्कूलों को जारी किए गए निर्देश में कहा गया है, शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए 10वीं और 12वीं के सिलेबस में 30 से 40 फीसदी की कटौती कर इकाईवार विभाजन किया गया है। इन्हीं विषयों के असाइनमेंट छात्रों को पूरे करने होंगे। स्कूल शिक्षक इनकी जांच कर छात्रों को नंबर प्रदान करेंगे।

10 दिन मिलेंगे छात्रों को असाइनमेंट पूरा करने के लिए
छात्रों को प्रत्येक माह के अंतिम दिन मंडल की वेबसाइट पर असाइनमेंट उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। इसकी सूचना वॉट्सऐप ग्रुप के जरिए स्कूल छात्रों को दी जाएगी। असाइनमेंट अपलोड होने के 10 दिन में छात्रों को इसे पूरा कर स्कूल में जमा करना होगा। इसके 5 दिन में संबंधित शिक्षक उसका मूल्यांकन कर मंडल के पोर्टल पर नंबर डालेंगे।

इन विषयों के होंगे असाइनमेंट

  • 10वीं कक्षा के लिए : हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, संस्कृत, गणित, विज्ञान व सामाजिक विज्ञान।
  • 12वीं कक्षा के लिए : हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, संस्कृत, भौतिकी, रसायन विज्ञान, जीव विज्ञान, गणित, इतिहास, भूगोल, राजनीति विज्ञान, समाजशास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, लेखाशास्त्र, व्यवसाय अध्ययन व अर्थशास्त्र।

व्हॉट्सऐप ग्रुप पर ही शिक्षक दूर करेंगे छात्रों की परेशानी
यह असाइनमेंट 20 अंकों का होगा। संबंधित शिक्षक अपने छात्रों को वॉट्सऐप ग्रुप बनाकर असाइनमेंट के दौरान विषय से संबंधित कठिनाई को दूर करेंगे। इसके लिए उनका मार्गदर्शन और पाठ्य सामग्री उपलब्ध कराएंगे। अगर किसी छात्र को कम नंबर मिलते हैं तो उसे विशेष रूप से पढ़ाने की व्यवस्था स्कूल स्तर पर होगी।

अन्य विषयों का पाठ्यक्रम पहले जैसा होगा, उसके भी असाइनमेंट होंगे
इन 15 विषयों के अलावा शेष विषयों का पाठ्यक्रम पहले जैसा रहेगा। इसके भी असाइनमेंट तैयार कराकर मूल्यांकन की जिम्मेदारी स्कूल की होगी। प्रायोजना कार्य दिसंबर तक पूर्ण कर निर्धारित समय में अंक वेबसाइट में डाले जाएंगे। वहीं शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 में स्कूल खुलने के शासन के आदेश के बाद प्रैक्टिकल संबंधित कार्यवाही होगी।

