छत्तीसगढ़ PSC की साख पर सवाल:भाजयुमो ने कहा, सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थी को साक्षात्कार में बुलाया, न्यायिक जांच की मांग

रायपुर
  • भाजपा मंत्री ओपी चौधरी, विजय शर्मा और भाजयुमो अध्यक्ष अमित साहू ने लगाया आरोप
  • हर परीक्षा में पूछे गए प्रश्नों के गलत होने पर भी उठाए सवाल, कहा - अब यह स्वीकार नहीं

भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा (भाजयुमो) ने छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग (CGPSC) की साख पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। प्रदेश भाजपा के मंत्री ओपी चौधरी, विजय शर्मा और भाजयुमो अध्यक्ष अमित साहू ने कहा, सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में एक अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थी को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया गया है। शिकायत पर स्वतंत्र जांच की जगह PSC खुद को क्लीनचिट देने की कोशिश कर रही है।

भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा, कुछ दिनों पहले वीरेंद्र कुमार पटेल नाम के एक अभ्यर्थी ने आरोप लगाया कि परीक्षा केंद्र में उनके पीछे की सीट के रोल नंबर वाला अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित था। अब उस रोल नंबर को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया गया है। भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा, यह आरोप कई आशंकाओं को जन्म दे रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा, PSC में भारी अनियमितताओं व भ्रष्टाचार की आशंकाओं को इस बात से और बल मिलता है जब इस शिकायत पर आयोग खुद को क्लीनचिट देने लगता है। भाजपा मंत्री ओपी चौधरी ने कहा, सहायक प्रध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित अभ्यर्थी का नाम आना, परीक्षा केंद्र में वीडियोग्राफी नहीं कराया जाना आयोग की विश्वसनीयता पर सवाल खड़ा करता हैं।

भाजपा और भाजयुमो नेताओं ने PSC के स्पष्टीकरण को नामंजूर कर दिया है। भाजपा मंत्री ओपी चौधरी और विजय शर्मा ने सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा - 2019 में हुई कथित अनियमितताओं और भ्रष्टाचार की न्यायिक जांच की मांग की है। दोनों नेताओं ने कहा, मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल इस जांच की तुरंत मंजूरी दें ताकि युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ न हो पाये।

इन गड़बड़ियों पर की बात

1. असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती परीक्षा में अलग-अलग विषयों से कुल 105 प्रश्नों को विलोपित किया गया है। कई लोगों ने आरोप लगाया है, दर्जन भर प्रामाणिक रिफरेंस को आयोग ने नजरअंदाज किया गया। नहीं तो विलोपित प्रश्नों की संख्या 200 से अधिक हो सकती थी।

2. सहायक संचालक - कृषि भर्ती परीक्षा में 150 में से 14 प्रश्नों को विलोपित किया गया।

3. असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की परीक्षा में पूछा गया था कि तातापानी कहां हैं? मॉडल उत्तर में सूरजपुर बताया गया। जबकि छत्तीसगढ़ के बच्चे-बच्चे को पता है कि तातापानी बलरामपुर जिले में है। ऐसी गलती करने वाले तथाकथित विशेषज्ञ का नाम सार्वजनिक किया जाए।

4. UPSC सहित कई राज्यों की PSC परीक्षाओं के वार्षिक कैलेंडर जारी करती है। यहां छत्तीसगढ़ PSC में कोई कैलेंडर नहीं है। 2019 की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के मेन्स की तारीख नहीं आई, लेकिन प्रीलिम्स-2020 की तारीख घोषित हो गई है। अभ्यर्थी प्रीलिम्स की तैयारी करे या मेन्स की?

5. वन विभाग से संबंधित एसीएफ और रेंजर के लगभग 178 पदों के विज्ञापन में परीक्षाओं का अता-पता ही नहीं है। कैलेंडर नहीं होने के कारण ही यह सब स्थितियां निर्मित हो रही हैं।

