गड़बड़ी के आरोपों पर सफाई:CGPSC ने कहा- शिकायतकर्ता के सामने हुई थी जांच, झूठी मिली थी शिकायत, भाजपा ने अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थी को पास करने का आरोप लगाया था

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ लाेक सेवा आयोग की परीक्षाओं में बड़ी संख्या में प्रश्नों के गलत होने का मामला आता है। इसे लेकर हर बार परीक्षार्थियों को न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाना पड़ता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • लोक सेवा आयोग ने शिकायतों को निराधार बताया
  • कहा- शिकायतकर्ता के पीछे वाला रोलनंबर उत्तीर्ण नहीं

छत्तीसगढ़ की सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थी को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाए जाने के आरोपों पर अब लोक सेवा आयोग ने सफाई पेश की है। आयोग की ओर से कहा गया, इस आरोप की जांच शिकायतकर्ता के सामने कराई गई थी। इसमें आरोप झूठे साबित हुए हैं।

CGPSC की ओर से बताया गया, सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा-2019 के लिखित परीक्षा परिणाम 19 जनवरी 2021 को जारी हुए। उसके बाद एक अभ्यर्थी वीरेन्द्र कुमार पटेल ने हिन्दी साहित्य विषय की परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित अनुक्रमांक वाले एक परीक्षार्थी को चिन्हांकित करने की शिकायत की थी। वीरेंद्र पटेल का कहना था, उनके पीछे का परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित था, लेकिन जो परिणाम आए हैं, उसमें उसे उत्तीर्ण दिखाया गया है। आयोग ने एक फरवरी 2021 को शिकायतकर्ता और संबंधित परीक्षा केन्द्र के केन्द्राध्यक्ष और वीक्षकों को बुलाकर मामले की जांच की।

आयोग के अधिकारियों ने बताया, शिकायतकर्ता का रोल नंबर 190204103691 है। केन्द्राध्यक्ष के सीटिंग प्लान, उपस्थिति पत्रक में वीक्षकों एवं केन्द्राध्यक्ष द्वारा प्रमाणित की गयी उपस्थिति के आधार पर उसके पीछे का अनुक्रमांक 190204103692 है। इस रोल नंबर वाले अभ्यर्थी का नाम उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थियों की सूची में नाम नहीं है क्योंकि वह परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित था। उस क्रम में जिस अभ्यर्थी को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया गया है, उसका रोल नंबर 190204103693 है। आयोग ने बताया, तथ्यों के आधार पर शिकायत को झूठा पाया गया है, इसके बाद इसे बंद कर दिया है।

भाजपा नेताओं ने कल इन आरोपों को लेकर रायपुर में प्रदर्शन किया था। प्रदेश भाजपा के मंत्री और पूर्व IAS ओपी चौधरी, मंत्री विजय शर्मा और भाजयुमो के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित साहू ने आयोग पर धांधली का आरोप लगाया। उनका कहना था, कुछ लोगों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए आयोग युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है। भाजपा नेताओं ने बड़ी संख्या में प्रश्नों को विलोपित किए जाने की प्रवृत्ति को लेकर भी शिकायत की थी।

भर्ती परीक्षाओं में धांधली का आरोप लगाते हुए भाजयुमो ने कल लोक सेवा आयोग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था।
भर्ती परीक्षाओं में धांधली का आरोप लगाते हुए भाजयुमो ने कल लोक सेवा आयोग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था।

आयोग ने कहा- प्रश्नों का विलोपन कोई बड़ी बात नहीं

CGPSC की ओर से कहा गया, किसी भी परीक्षा में प्रश्नों का विलोपन सामान्य एवं सतत चलने वाली प्रक्रिया है। इसको भरसक कम से कम रखने की कोशिश होती है, लेकिन कई कारणों से ऐसा हो जाता है। इन वजहों में प्रश्न का गलत होना, या प्रश्न का पाठ्यक्रम से बाहर का होना, या प्रश्न के सारे उत्तर विकल्प गलत होना या एक से अधिक विकल्प सही होने की दशा में इनको विलाेपित कर दिया जाता है। प्रश्न के हिन्दी-अंग्रेजी अनुवाद में तथ्यात्मक भिन्नता होने पर भी ऐसा किया जाता है। आयोग ने कहा, प्रश्नों को विलोपित करने से परीक्षार्थी का कोई नुकसान नहीं होता।

सहायक प्राध्यापक परीक्षा में विलोपित हुए थे 105 प्रश्न

आयोग की ओर से कहा गया, सहायक प्राध्यापक परीक्षा में कुल 24 विषयों की लिखित परीक्षा हुई थी। प्रत्येक विषय में 100 प्रश्न संबंधित विषय तथा 50 प्रश्न छत्तीसगढ़ के सामान्य ज्ञान से पूछे गए थे। इस तरह परीक्षा में कुल 2450 प्रश्न थे। इतने प्रश्नों में लगभग 105 प्रश्नों का विलोपन हुआ है।

