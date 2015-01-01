पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Chandkuri's Kaushalya Mata Temple Illuminated With 3600 Lamps For The First Time, Chhattisgarh Celebrated The Victory Of Nephew

रामलला के ननिहाल की दिवाली:पहली बार 3600 दीयों से जगमग हुआ चंदखुरी का कौशल्या माता मंदिर, छत्तीसगढ़ ने मनाया भांजे का विजयोत्सव

रायपुर23 मिनट पहले
चंदखुरी मंदिर परिसर में दीयों से छत्तीसगढ़ का मानचित्र उकेरा गया। वहीं, माता कौशल्या की जय लिखकर भांजे राम और उनकी माता के प्रति स्नेह भी दर्शाने की कोशिश हुई।
  • रायपुर के पास चंदखुरी में है कौशल्या माता का एकमात्र मंदिर
  • अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव के बाद भगवान का ननिहाल भी रोशन हुआ

भगवान राम के राजधानी लौटने की खुशी में एक दिन पहले अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव हुआ। इसके एक दिन बाद भगवान की ननिहाल भी दीपों की शृंखला से रोशन है। रायपुर के पास चंदखुरी स्थित माता कौशल्या के पौराणिक मंदिर में 3600 दीप जलाकर छत्तीसगढ़ अपने भांजे राम का विजयोत्सव मना रहा है।

राज्य गठन के बाद से चंदखुरी में दीपावली पर ऐसा उत्सव पहली बार मनाया जा रहा है। छत्तीसगढ़ की हमर राम समिति ने कुछ दिन पहले ही इस दीपोत्सव की तैयारी की है।

हमर राम समिति के संयोजक मंडल में शामिल आरपी सिंह ने बताया, चौदह वर्षों के वनवास के बाद भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने की खुशी में दीपावली मनाई जाती है। इस पावन अवसर पर चंदखुरी स्थित माता कौशल्या मंदिर प्रांगण में 3600 दीये जलाए गए हैं। इसके पीछे छत्तीसगढ़ के 36 गढ़ों की परिकल्पना भी है। प्रत्येक गढ़ के प्रतिनिधित्व के तौर पर 100 दीये जलाए गए हैं।

हमर राम समिति के लोगों ने मंदिर में दीपदान और पूजा-अर्चना कर भगवान राम का आशीष लिया।
दीये जलाने से पहले स्थानीय लोगों, हमर राम समिति के संयोजक महंत रामसुंदर दास, आरपी सिंह, विनोद तिवारी आदि ने विधि विधान से माता कौशल्या, भगवान राम, भगवान हनुमान और लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा-अर्चना की। इसके बाद पूरे परिसर में दीयों की शृंखला बिछा दी गई।

दीपों की शृंखला से पूरे मंदिर परिसर को सजाया गया।
मुख्यमंत्री ने भी किया दीपदान

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने भी समिति को 36 दीयों का दान किया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने हाथों से समिति के संयोजक और छत्तीसगढ़ गो सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महंत रामसुंदर दास, आरपी सिंह और विनोद तिवारी को 36 दीये सौंपे।

राम वन गमन पथ का महत्वपूर्ण पड़ाव

रायपुर से करीब 20 किमी दूर स्थित चंदखुरी को प्राचीन कौशल की राजधानी माना जाता है। यहां भगवान राम की माता कौशल्या का एक प्राचीन मंदिर है। इसमें भगवान राम माता कौशल्या की गोद में बैठे दिखाए गए हैं।

प्राचीन मंदिर परिसर को इस रूप में विकसित करने की योजना पर काम चल रहा है।
यह मंदिर, राज्य सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी राम वन गमन पथ का महत्वपूर्ण पड़ाव है। सरकार ने इस मंदिर परिसर के 26 एकड़ के परिसर को नए सिरे सजाने का काम शुरू किया है। इसके लिए 17 करोड़ रुपयों की लागत अनुमानित है।

कल ही चंदखुरी गए थे मुख्य सचिव

मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल एक दिन पहले ही चंदखुरी गए थे। उन्होंने वहां परियोजना के कार्यो की समीक्षा की। उनके साथ पीसीसीएफ राकेश चतुर्वेदी, सचिव पर्यटन पी. अन्बलगन तथा पर्यटन मण्डल की प्रबंध संचालक रानू साहू भी वहां गए थे।

